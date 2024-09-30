The Small Patio Design Trick That Will Make Your Space Feel Bigger

There is hardly anything better than sitting outside on a stylish, welcoming patio, enjoying a beautiful evening with loved ones. The best part is that you do not need a massive space to create an outdoor patio oasis in your own backyard. In fact, when treated correctly, small spaces actually foster more coziness, intimacy, and connection than their sprawling counterparts.

Still, while you want your patio to have that close hygge feeling, complete with thoughtful furniture arrangements and atmospheric lighting, you also don't want it to look like it's the size of a postage stamp. So how exactly do you help make a small patio space appear larger when you don't actually have a lot of square footage to work with?

Tricking the eye into reading a small outdoor area as larger all starts with the material you use to create it. By choosing a larger format tile, paver, or stone for the flooring, you reduce the visual distraction and create a streamlined foundation that appears more expansive than if you used a smaller material option. Let us guide you on turning your small patio into a dream space, despite its tiny little footprint.