The Supersized Bathroom Tile Trend That's Popping Up In Homes Everywhere

Design ideas for tile colors, styles, layouts, and sizes are endless. Trends are ever-changing. And let's face it, when a finish can last over 75 or 100 years, the permanence and commitment to finalizing a tile selection can be downright intimidating.

Well, I'm an interior designer with a tile obsession, and I'm here to tell you that a trend has finally come along that is not only timeless and beyond stunning, but actually practical to boot. Plus, it is a perfect tile idea for small bathrooms, because it can actually make tiny spaces seem bigger. So, what exactly is this very high-end yet pragmatic tile unicorn? I'm talking about oversized or large format tiles.

Large format tiles are characterized by having at least one side longer than 15 inches. Common sizes are 18x36, 24x24, and 24x48 inches, as well as long skinny plank tiles and porcelain tile slabs available in sizes over ten feet long. While they have skyrocketed in popularity over recent years, I would call these supersized tiles less of a trend and more of an advancement in tile materials and installation techniques. As the popularity of large tiles grew, so did the availability, selection, and capabilities to go larger. This has enabled more homeowners to use this new format in a wider variety of time-tested colors and patterns. That said, while purchasing these over-sized beauties might seem like a no-brainer, there are cost factors to consider.