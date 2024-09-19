The Supersized Bathroom Tile Trend That's Popping Up In Homes Everywhere
Design ideas for tile colors, styles, layouts, and sizes are endless. Trends are ever-changing. And let's face it, when a finish can last over 75 or 100 years, the permanence and commitment to finalizing a tile selection can be downright intimidating.
Well, I'm an interior designer with a tile obsession, and I'm here to tell you that a trend has finally come along that is not only timeless and beyond stunning, but actually practical to boot. Plus, it is a perfect tile idea for small bathrooms, because it can actually make tiny spaces seem bigger. So, what exactly is this very high-end yet pragmatic tile unicorn? I'm talking about oversized or large format tiles.
Large format tiles are characterized by having at least one side longer than 15 inches. Common sizes are 18x36, 24x24, and 24x48 inches, as well as long skinny plank tiles and porcelain tile slabs available in sizes over ten feet long. While they have skyrocketed in popularity over recent years, I would call these supersized tiles less of a trend and more of an advancement in tile materials and installation techniques. As the popularity of large tiles grew, so did the availability, selection, and capabilities to go larger. This has enabled more homeowners to use this new format in a wider variety of time-tested colors and patterns. That said, while purchasing these over-sized beauties might seem like a no-brainer, there are cost factors to consider.
The advantages of using large format tiles
Why do people love oversized tiles so much? First of all, the elegance of having what looks like an entire slab of stone is unmatched. The nearly solid wall is dramatic, substantial, and impressive, creating serious wow factor. The best part? The large scale leads to a virtually seamless wall of eye candy that makes smaller spaces seem much bigger, thanks to fewer grout lines causing visual distraction. You'll feel like you have an expansive spa-like bathroom, no matter the square footage.
And you know what else less grout means? Less scrubbing! Not only do oversized tiles exude classiness, but they are actually one of the best tile types to use on shower walls since you have to spend less time maintaining and cleaning tile grout. It's a win-win.
In addition, for such an important investment in your home and enjoyment of it, I am a huge believer in doing it once and doing it right. This isn't your run-of-the-mill trend in tile color or style that may cycle out of fashion in the next few years. As the oversized format of tiles has become more popular and varied, timeless colors and patterns, such as the look of marble, travertine, or slate, are widely available. You can be sure you are choosing something you absolutely love that will also stand the test of time. For the ultimate luxurious look, choose an option that makes it look like the entire shower is made of an expensive natural stone –- you'll get all the impact without the maintenance of real stone.
Major considerations for selecting oversized tiles
Before you go running for the nearest tile shop, there are a few major considerations worth noting when specifying oversized tile for your bathroom project — and the larger the tile, the more a factor these become. First, you absolutely must have a seasoned professional installing oversized tiles. They are not DIY-friendly. Not only is the material extremely heavy and prone to cracking when mishandled, but the surface and installation must be completely level for the entire span of the tile. I once saw an installer put 24x48 inch tiles on a shower ceiling: It was quite the ordeal, and absolutely never something I would trust to a novice. But, wow, did it look incredible in the end! Because of the delicate expertise it requires, installing large format tiles will have a higher labor cost than a smaller alternative.
Speaking of budget, while oversized tiles in general can get quite pricey, even if you found one with a reasonable square footage price, your installer will require you to buy more material than they would for a smaller tile. Why? If you cut or break a 12x12, you are only losing one square foot of tile, but breaking a 24x48 means eight square feet of tile gone in one fell swoop. Therefore, plan on buying an 18-20% overage (extra tiles above the room's square footage to account for waste with cuts and breakage) or more depending on the tile size and installer's recommendations.
In the end, as long as you are willing to shell out the dough for extra material and a proper professional installation, large format tiles will transform even the smallest bathroom into a high-end, timeless, luxury spa right at home.