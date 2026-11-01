Upcycler Transforms A Large Glass Jar Into Gorgeous Decor With A Cute Dollar Tree DIY

A plain glass vase from Dollar Tree might not look like much, but that crystal clear cylinder has more decorating potential than you might realize. There are so many ways to make Dollar Tree vases look high-end with trendy upgrades. Our latest obsession in that arena is a gold foil glam makeover from The Hack Club. The creator applies gold leaf to the inside of a clear glass vase and spray paints the rest black, creating a modern glam aesthetic that adds a gorgeous touch to your decor.

The best part of this project? It looks super high-end and expensive, but the main component is a $1.75 clear glass cylinder vase from Dollar Tree. Of course, you can recreate this project with any clear glass vase, whether you have one at home or thrift one inexpensively. It needs a large enough opening for you to apply the gold leaf and paint inside, which is why a cylinder vase works so well. Make sure the glass container is clean and dry before you start the project to help the decorations stick well.

If you don't have gold leaf sheets on hand, you can pick up a pack, like this Nicpro Gold Leaf Gilding Set, which includes 100 squares, along with adhesive and varnish for $14. The original creator uses Mod Podge, so you can buy just a pack of gold leaf sheets if you already have decoupage glue on hand. You'll only need a few sheets of gold leaf for the DIY, so you can use this set for several other creative projects — like transforming ordinary jars into dazzling geode-inspired storage.