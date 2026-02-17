Transform Ordinary Jars With Lids Into Dazzling Geode-Inspired Storage
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Glass jars and bottles are among those things nobody wants to toss out. There always seems to be some way to upcycle and repurpose those suckers, especially for storage. From spices in the pantry and teabags on the kitchen counter to cotton swabs and makeup remover pads in the bathroom, there's no end to items these things can hold. But making them fit into your decor is another issue entirely. Fortunately, with a little creativity, a trip to the craft store, and some DIY magic you can repurpose any old glass jar into dreamy decor with a whimsical twist. The key is gold leaf and a craft store geode.
The way this genius storage DIY works is by transforming basic lids into gold-coated covers, and gluing a pre-made geode to the top as a decorative knob of sorts. It's so simple that you won't expect the outcome, which is nothing short of spectacular. If you've been looking for clever ways to use glass bottles and mason jars for bathroom storage and decor, this one will give luxe results that fit a wide range of aesthetics. And like most upcycles, there's plenty of room for personalization.
Perfecting your geode jar upcycle
This upcycled storage project requires more than just your leftover jars. You'll also need to pick up some geode shapes like LE SKY Natural Stone Pendants, gold leaf (you can also use metallic paint, or a wax coat like Amaco Grecian Gold Rub N Buff), a paint brush, and heavy-duty glue like E6000 industrial adhesive. With these items in hand, you're ready to upcycle glass yogurt jars into a genius home storage solution. Find a clear workspace, lay down some newspaper to protect the surface, and get DIYing.
After thoroughly washing and drying your jars and lids, cover the top with gold leaf, using the brush to press it down gently. Use glue to adhere the geode to the center of the cover. If your stone has a metal loop for jewelry-making, use a pair of tin snips to remove it and glue that side down to hide the uneven metal. Screw your lid onto the jar, and voila! You have a stunning dual-purpose storage and decor piece you can use anywhere in your home, storing Q-tips, accessories, trinkets, and more. Customize your creation by swapping gold leaf for rose gold glitter, adding labels to the glass, or painting the jar body with black paint to contrast the bejeweled top. Nobody will ever believe they used to be items on their way to a recycling bin.