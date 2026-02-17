Transform Ordinary Jars With Lids Into Dazzling Geode-Inspired Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Glass jars and bottles are among those things nobody wants to toss out. There always seems to be some way to upcycle and repurpose those suckers, especially for storage. From spices in the pantry and teabags on the kitchen counter to cotton swabs and makeup remover pads in the bathroom, there's no end to items these things can hold. But making them fit into your decor is another issue entirely. Fortunately, with a little creativity, a trip to the craft store, and some DIY magic you can repurpose any old glass jar into dreamy decor with a whimsical twist. The key is gold leaf and a craft store geode.

The way this genius storage DIY works is by transforming basic lids into gold-coated covers, and gluing a pre-made geode to the top as a decorative knob of sorts. It's so simple that you won't expect the outcome, which is nothing short of spectacular. If you've been looking for clever ways to use glass bottles and mason jars for bathroom storage and decor, this one will give luxe results that fit a wide range of aesthetics. And like most upcycles, there's plenty of room for personalization.