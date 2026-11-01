Why You Should Think Twice Before Pressure Washing Exterior Brick

Anyone who owns a brick home, has a brick pathway, or has any kind of exterior brick structure knows that they need to be cleaned every so often. Bricks can fade, weather, and get dirty with mold, mildew, and other organic material. A pressure washer is a tool that could take care of most of that in very little time. However, the potential damage it can cause might make you want to think twice before using it on exterior bricks.

A pressure washer uses a motor to blast pressurized water through a constrictive nozzle. You can use one to clean a wide array of different things, including concrete, patio furniture, fences, and even the walls of an in-ground pool. You can also use a pressure washer to clean bricks, though it is generally not recommended. The amount of pressure generated by the washer could easily damage the brick, causing cracking and chipping, and also break away the mortar that holds the structure together.

However, if you're careful, you can clean bricks using a pressure washer. First, inspect the bricks to make sure there is no preexisting damage that could be exacerbated by the pressure washer. Next, set the PSI (pounds per square inch) to 800 PSI or lower in order to not cause the aforementioned damage. When cleaning, keep the nozzle moving constantly to avoid lingering too long in one spot, and clean at a distance of between 12 and 16 inches. Following these steps should avoid causing any damage.