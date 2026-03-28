13 Unexpected Things You Can Clean With A Pressure Washer

If you have surfaces and items around your home that could use a deep clean, you might want to try a different tool than your usual scrub brush or hose. A pressure washer could be a better choice for the job, especially if you need extra power for the task at hand. These power tools use high-pressure sprays of water to clean, and they're typically used outdoors to clean large areas like sidewalks, driveways, or decks and patios.

While they're kind of a heavy-duty cleaning solution, pressure washers can be surprisingly versatile, and they can take the hard work (or the hard scrubbing, at least) out of cleaning, particularly when you're dealing with stubborn substances like grease, wax, and rust. Pressure washers are effective cleaning tools because their high-pressure water spray has enough force to loosen dirt. The increased intensity of that spray lifts mildew and other types of grime, and it can speed up cleaning tasks to deliver results with less of a time and effort investment.

The usefulness of a pressure washer might surprise you, as they can clean not only large outdoor areas like decks, but also smaller items — and even some unexpected surfaces inside and outside of your home. If you're wondering how to put your pressure washer to use around the house, or you're thinking about buying one, these unexpected use cases just might convince you it's a deep cleaning tool you need.