The 5 Best IKEA Finds Under $30 That Feel Like They Should Cost $60
We all love the store and the products, but it's hard to argue that many things in the great warehouse-wonderland that is IKEA feel like they're worth three or four times the asking price. IKEA products are made to look great and usually to perform well but not always to feel like the best-made thing in your living room. But this is further confused by the half of the IKEA experience that suggests the contrary, in which some surprisingly high-quality products are super cheap and therefore less likely to seem substantial. So what's a bargain shopper to do? How do you find the streamlined furniture, modern decor, and household essentials that appear to be worth twice as much as what it says on the price tag? It's certainly not something you can divine from an online catalog. Sometimes, the best thing to do is stand in a store and actually hold the thing in your hand.
So, to IKEA we went, a delegation of me, my wife, and my two oldest kids with the goal of handling very nearly everything in the Atlanta location. We have a strange and relatively close relationship with the brand. I've written about it and the DIY, design, and use potential in its various wares for years, and while my natural proclivities run to actual wood, I've found a lot of space for IKEA in my life, including the desktop (with a custom base) I'm currently writing on. We found some good stuff, including decorative lamps, cost-effective side tables, and tabletop vases ... at least until "shopper-head" kicked in. That's the phenomenon by which a certain type of shopper hits his stimulation limit and suddenly becomes listless, unfocused, and cranky. But that's a story for a whole different medical journal.
FADO table lamp
It's always pretty easy to be happy with IKEA lighting, but the FADO table lamp (currently $29.99) is kind of on another level. I was already familiar with the FADO from unpuzzling how to turn the IKEA globe lamp into funky spiral lighting. Globe lights were a big thing in the midcentury modern aesthetic, as were those weird radial shapes that make the FADO look something like an alien egg. And, being simple, it's extremely flexible.
If I'm honest, I was less than thrilled with the pink version in person, but it's not a deal-breaker (and the pink one was marked $19.99 in the Atlanta store but not on the IKEA site). The FADO, which uses a standard replaceable bulb, feels substantial and puts out plenty of light for what it is — a glowing lamp. It's not task lighting. The diffuse glow is made possible by the globe's thick-ish glass, so in this case, a good, heavy feel is directly related to product quality.
Here is also about where I discovered that my kids still don't have a great handle on the value of money. I won't embarrass them by repeating their answers when I asked how much they thought it was worth, but let's say they had no trouble hitting that $60 mark. Of course, things like inflation and disposable everything have gradually turned everyone's value perceptions to mush, so it's hard to blame the kids.
KRONÖREN pine nightstand
Okay, maybe it's just me, but this little nightstand punches above its weight. At first glance, the KRONÖREN pine nightstand ($19.99) doesn't look like much ... a 22-inch-tall bit of white pine that's sort of loosely and simply constructed. It has a small drawer, and a gap between the top and the drawer shows its contents, so it's probably not the smartest thing for me to actually buy. Aside from my toolboxes, I treat most drawers like roughly categorized to-be-sorted bins. Add 73 wired earbuds to the tangle, and no one needs to be able to peek through a gap into that mess.
The KRONÖREN line also includes a wardrobe, a solution for closet-less bedrooms that features a similarly plain build and efficient use of materials. Where the nightstand got me was the design. Initially, it looks like something assembled by a kid on a Saturday morning at Home Depot, but the more you look at it, the more it takes on a Japandi vibe. We found one that wasn't screwed down and moved it beside a futon-ish display in what was either IKEA's bed area or the world's most eclectic recovery ward, and — voila! — it suddenly looked far more substantial. Its vaguely Shinto gate-like shape holds its own against the $129.99 NORDKISA bamboo nightstand, a similarly sized nightstand. The KRONÖREN is small and perhaps a little unstable, but it would make sense for an unusually orderly person's room. But I really do like it, and it seems like a great value at 20 bucks.
HORRED black metal pendant lamp
We encountered the HORRED pendant lamp (hold your jokes about the name; I get to go first) somewhere near the end of the fake-room maze. By this point, I was hyper-critical of everything, but the HORRED lamp caught my eye. Several times in fact, because IKEA had them scattered throughout the business furnishings area. I liked the flexibility of the thing, appropriate to an object situated somewhere between a chicken-wire UFO and some kind of disco crab trap. It has an industrial thing going on, but also a rustic edge, and metal has a way of crossing these boundaries without setting off any alarms.
Now, between my exhaustion and constant exposure to falsity, at one point — I am not making this up — I caught a glimpse of a woman on a couch in some fake living room and thought, "That looks like a real woman over there." I then made the mistake of pointing this out to my wife, but that's a story for another deposition. The point is, I needed something simple, practical, and authentic, and despite my fatigue, I immediately recognized that the metal fixture fit the bill. It could, I thought, work on a screened-in porch, in a home office with modern decor, or even over a lavatory basin. Wherever it lands, it is cool, flexible, and, in my store at least, marked $9.99 (regularly $27.99 and marked "last chance" online). No kidding. I compared the HORRED lamp with similar offerings from Walmart, Wayfair, Tudo & Co., and similar retailers, and only found a couple that were under $60. So, I think it's fair to say this light holds up to the feels-like-$60 promise.
NISSAFORS utility cart in black
As you wind your way through IKEA's spacetime-warping labyrinth, you encounter a lot of carts and small stands. Since no one in human history has ever organized space more densely than the Swedish retailer, you have to assume that if IKEA thinks you need a little storage cart, you probably need a little storage cart. Most, like the $19.99 JUTTERSBO utility cart and the tiny, flimsy $17.99 VESKEN cart, seem to be designed for small or oddly sized spaces. Now, I'm a cart guy. I like the idea of moving a large selection of whatever to wherever and even occasionally put wheels on things that don't necessarily need them. Still, nothing on the sales floor had really caught my eye. But as we were entering the great expanse of the warehouse area, there was a single display of three-tiered NISSAFORS utility carts, complete with the various trappings and signage indicating an in-store-only price of $19.99 through December 24. The carts are normally $29.99 online and available in four colors — black, green, white, and beige.
We have rightly praised IKEA's NISSAFORS cart as a storage solution for kitchens without pantries before, and unlike the JUTTERSBO and VESKEN, the streamlined, modern metal build felt quite sturdy and much more spacious. Like practically everything else, these carts were firmly affixed to the floor, which only increased my impression of their stability. How many bazillions of people had tugged on these things without compromising their assembly? I also liked the craft-room vibe of the equally solid LENNART drawer unit, priced at $19.99, but most people wouldn't find it as convenient for their mostly beige and occasionally tall bathroom, cleaning, and coffee supplies.
KOPPARBJÖRK light brown vase
The 8 ¼-inch, light brown KOPPARBJÖRK vase is a lovely piece of stoneware that says "vase" but also very nearly says "milk bottle" or even "cookie jar." I'm no longer the kind of person who thinks much about vases, but I once was, and the limited edition KOPPARBJÖRK felt underpriced to me at $19.99. There's also a glossier yellow KOPPARBJÖRK that resembles one of the mid-century Francoma yellows ($24.99).
My entourage, having also grown cranky from post-lingonberry sugar crashes and having somehow walked 114 miles is a quarter-mile space, was noisily advocating for other IKEA wares while karate-chopping pillows, artfully arranging blankets, and walking into mirrors mistaken for doorways. I sneaked away and, with my oldest boy, did a bit of experimental decorating with the light brown KOPPARBJÖRK. Decorating experimentation is challenging when almost everything is attached to something else, I got a good sense of the vase's classic shape, a low-contrast sort of speckled matte finish, and it could go just about anywhere from a windowsill to a coffee table to a kitchen counter.
Honestly, the KOPPARBJÖRK is probably interchangeable in all these regards with other IKEA vases; I just liked the shape of this one best. It would look great holding faux flowers, or a real tree branch, or a few longish paint brushes. It was probably the thing I came closest to actually buying, but our maximalist home is already replete with pretty containers holding nothing at all. But that's a story for another retail therapy session.