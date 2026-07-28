Turn An IKEA Table Lamp Into A Funky DIY That's One Of A Kind

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If you like any of the following, you'll love this DIY statement lamp — Memphis Design whackiness, MCM globe lamps, or that color of pink that goes with everything in spite of actually matching nothing. Others will like it, too. This is the work of artist and TikTok DIY influencer a2eitona, who created a really cool table lamp using IKEA's FADO globe lamp, and a bit of plastic plumbing pipe. If that sounds uninspiring, remember that the 14-second video recap of this project was liked by almost 90,000 TikTok users.

It is, fundamentally, a white lamp globe installed in the top of a large, pink spiral that closely resembles one of designer Gustaf Westman's IKEA collaborations, the IKEA VINTERFINT vase in pink ($39.99, but no longer available), but thinner. In fact, Westman is known for that shade of pink, and from a distance, the vase looks like a squiggle of lip liner that has somehow captured the soul of either an Atollo Opal lamp or a backstage vanity light. It's whimsical but interesting, reminding us that lightheartedness should delight.

It's also very easy. The video is somewhat frenetic, but it's not hard to discern most of what's going on. a2eitona starts by bending a two-meter length of ¾-inch pipe around a cooking pot with a roughly 9-inch diameter, forming a corkscrew-shaped coil with about two full wraps of the pipe. She paints the pipe with Montana Gold spray paint in Frozen Strawberry, available at Home Depot ($9.96), then nests the 10-inch FADO globe lamp ($29.99), one of those IKEA items you will probably obsess over if you're just discovering it, in the top of the coiled pipe.