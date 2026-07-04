IKEA Has A New Storage Solution For Kitchens Without Pantries

The NISSAFORS cart has three fixed-height shelves. The bottom shelf has high sides, making it an ideal spot for storing taller products, like vinegar jars or oil bottles. The upper two shelves are shallower and can accomodate shorter and wider products. The UPPDATERA storage box fits snugly on the shelves of the NISSAFORS, with space for two boxes on each level. The boxes can sort pantry foods that have a small or unusual size, such as spice packets in one box, bags of dried beans in another, and condiments in a third.

If you've got the space in your kitchen, you can add two or more of the NISSAFORS carts, giving each one a theme. One cart can hold pantry food items like canned beans, canned tomatoes, and dried pasta. Another cart can be a dedicated breakfast cart, creating a place to store cereals, oatmeal, and jars of jam. Use a third cart as a beverage station or to store coffee mugs and other supplies for your preferred morning drink.

Since the cart is narrow and on wheels, you can slide it into compact spaces, such as a gap between your countertop and refrigerator or underneath your kitchen table when it's not in use. If you have a utility closet or space in a garage, one or more NISSAFORS can create a pantry space there, too. Just be sure to keep it away from moisture, as the cart is made from powder-coated steel.