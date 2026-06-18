Goodbye, Cluttered Cabinets: 11 IKEA Finds For Storing Coffee Mugs In Clever Ways

IKEA has always served its coffee-loving customers well, but it isn't always easy to find all the options for something like coffee mug storage... especially if you're someone willing (or eager) to try a new approach. So we've gathered a bunch of ideas for you in categories ranging from wall shelves and cabinets to islands, sideboards, and bar carts.

As you'll see, one of the major themes running through this collection is the idea of bringing the coffee (and the coffee paraphernalia, including mugs) to where the coffee drinkers are. That means taking the mugs (or at least some of them) out of the kitchen cabinets and storing them where the coffee is made, as in the case of a coffee station, or where it's being poured for a spouse or guest, as with a utility cart solution. So if you're not a fan of open storage, you might want to swipe left on some of these ideas.

Even with the enormous (and enormously expensive) coffee makers, the coffee-making and serving routine is still something of a ritual for many of us, being accorded gravity akin to tea ceremonies. So while you're wondering where to store your surfeit of coffee mugs, why not think about it from an aesthetic point of view and see if you can't add a little more beauty to the beloved process?