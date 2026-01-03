Say Goodbye To Space Problems In The Kitchen: IKEA Fans Love This Budget-Friendly Solution
Finding more storage space in a small kitchen can be a real challenge, especially when cabinets are maxed out and there's no opportunity to add more thanks to square footage, budgetary, or rental constraints. But as one of the hardest-working rooms in the home, finding a creative alternative to additional cabinetry can be the make-it-or-break-it point for the efficiency of an undersized design. Some take to the walls to capitalize on unused vertical space, while others turn the narrow gap next to the fridge into extra storage. But no matter the clever project, many turn to IKEA to DIY these renter-friendly storage solutions on a budget. IKEA to the rescue once again!
One such genius kitchen storage solution was shared by TikToker @shibumiflow, who demonstrated how the iconic $39.99 IKEA RÅSKOG utility cart makes an incredible mobile storage unit for the hub of your home. Available in two sizes, the rolling casters are paired with a versatile open shelving design (with an adjustable middle shelf) and can hold anything from food and cookbooks to utensils and extra table linens. All in all, this storage piece is a flexible solution for the kitchen when extra cabinetry just simply isn't an option. Stash it beside a cabinet or the fridge, put it in the center of the room as a makeshift mini island, tuck it in an open space below the countertop, or lay it against a small empty wall. Let's dive into some of the incredible ways to use the IKEA RÅSKOG cart that can change your kitchen storage in minutes without lifting a tool.
Its mobile design gives the kitchen storage piece ultimate flexibility
@shibumiflow
IKEA RÅSKOG Hack – Part 2! 🍽️✨ Banyodan sonra mutfağa! 🚿➡️🍽️ Bu çok yönlü raf ünitesini şimdi de mutfakta düzen sağlamak için kullandık. *reklam #shibumiflow #ikea #ikeahack #kitchen #decoration #homedecor #homeorganization #kitchenorganization #dıydecor #cozyhome #aesthetic♬ Mr. Lil One - Mr. Lil One
One of the most versatile features of the IKEA RÅSKOG cart is the mobile design, which lets you store it in one small spot in your kitchen but roll it to a more convenient location to actually use. You can have cooking or baking supplies (like oils and spices) and extra utensils right at hand by the stove when whipping up your favorite recipe and then stash them out of the way when it's time to serve. Similarly, the open bin shelf design also makes the RÅSKOG perfect for corralling small appliances that would otherwise be cluttering precious counter space, such as a toaster, rice cooker, Instant Pot, slow cooker, etc. With an added lid on top (more on this below), you could even use the top level for a small countertop microwave.
You can also use the RÅSKOG to create a dedicated moveable beverage center, such as a coffee cart with the appliance sitting right on top, as well as mugs and supplies on the shelves below. The mobile design of the RÅSKOG also makes it the perfect indoor herb garden, which can be wheeled to the window to catch extra rays or next to the counter for meal prep. Regardless of what you choose to store, the ability to relocate the full utility cart at will makes the RÅSKOG a total game changer in small kitchens when additional cabinetry is not in the cards.
Add a wood top or organizers to the IKEA RÅSKOG for added functionality
To make the RÅSKOG even more versatile, add the complementary NORRÅVA bamboo lid, which creates an attractive flat surface on top of the cart. The new version of the RÅSKOG has locking casters, which means you can pair it with the wood top and secure it in place. With this hack, you can actually gain a little bit of workspace on top in addition to hidden storage below the lid — perfect for organizing small items out of sight.
It's worth noting that this wood lid will only work with the new version of the RÅSKOG, which has recently been modified with smaller dimensions (raise your hand if you own one of the ubiquitous light aqua RÅSKOG carts from the late 2010s!). Also, unlike its chopping board predecessor, the HÖGSMA, which can still sometimes be found on sites like eBay, the NORRÅVA is not food contact safe, though it's not recommended to cut on top of the movable surface anyway.
To further enhance both the functionality and aesthetics of the RÅSKOG, you can also add organizers to the shelves to create more defined, attractive storage. This could include plastic bins to section the shelves off, glass jars for nice-looking extra pantry storage, or even magnetic organizers that can be adhered to the outside of the metal cart, such as hooks, dish towel bars, hanging baskets, spice containers, or even a paper towel holder. No matter how you choose to customize the utility cart, the IKEA RÅSKOG is the mobile storage solution flexible enough to suit any kitchen, no matter how small the footprint or limited the storage, for only $40.