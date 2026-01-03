Say Goodbye To Space Problems In The Kitchen: IKEA Fans Love This Budget-Friendly Solution

Finding more storage space in a small kitchen can be a real challenge, especially when cabinets are maxed out and there's no opportunity to add more thanks to square footage, budgetary, or rental constraints. But as one of the hardest-working rooms in the home, finding a creative alternative to additional cabinetry can be the make-it-or-break-it point for the efficiency of an undersized design. Some take to the walls to capitalize on unused vertical space, while others turn the narrow gap next to the fridge into extra storage. But no matter the clever project, many turn to IKEA to DIY these renter-friendly storage solutions on a budget. IKEA to the rescue once again!

One such genius kitchen storage solution was shared by TikToker @shibumiflow, who demonstrated how the iconic $39.99 IKEA RÅSKOG utility cart makes an incredible mobile storage unit for the hub of your home. Available in two sizes, the rolling casters are paired with a versatile open shelving design (with an adjustable middle shelf) and can hold anything from food and cookbooks to utensils and extra table linens. All in all, this storage piece is a flexible solution for the kitchen when extra cabinetry just simply isn't an option. Stash it beside a cabinet or the fridge, put it in the center of the room as a makeshift mini island, tuck it in an open space below the countertop, or lay it against a small empty wall. Let's dive into some of the incredible ways to use the IKEA RÅSKOG cart that can change your kitchen storage in minutes without lifting a tool.