Bye-Bye Kitchen Clutter: This IKEA Hack Transforms Unused Space Beside Your Fridge Into Storage

The high use of the kitchen is no secret. Families and friends gather here to cook, entertain, and enjoy quality time, and that's not just on special occasions. Per a 2024 study by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 52.7% of the population spends time daily in the kitchen. Knowing the frequent use this space gets, it's logical that a lot of time, thought, and energy are poured into creating a well-organized and functional space. A messy, cluttered kitchen won't be conducive to any family's needs.

To keep the kitchen streamlined, it's sometimes necessary to get creative with your storage ideas, making sure you leave no stone unturned. For efficiency in the kitchen, you want to make sure you're taking advantage of every inch you've got. Unfortunately, there are plenty of areas in the kitchen that can end up being dead space. One such area is the narrow space between the side of your fridge and your cabinets. Fortunately for you, this genius IKEA hack will transform this often forgotten area into perfectly camouflaged storage.

You'll just need an IKEA bookshelf, two extendable washing machine rolling bases (or furniture rollers), a handle, and any necessary drill or screws to attach your handle and rolling base. Gather your materials, and before you know it, you'll have transformed that lackluster dead space into the perfect secret storage.