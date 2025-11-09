Bye-Bye Kitchen Clutter: This IKEA Hack Transforms Unused Space Beside Your Fridge Into Storage
The high use of the kitchen is no secret. Families and friends gather here to cook, entertain, and enjoy quality time, and that's not just on special occasions. Per a 2024 study by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 52.7% of the population spends time daily in the kitchen. Knowing the frequent use this space gets, it's logical that a lot of time, thought, and energy are poured into creating a well-organized and functional space. A messy, cluttered kitchen won't be conducive to any family's needs.
To keep the kitchen streamlined, it's sometimes necessary to get creative with your storage ideas, making sure you leave no stone unturned. For efficiency in the kitchen, you want to make sure you're taking advantage of every inch you've got. Unfortunately, there are plenty of areas in the kitchen that can end up being dead space. One such area is the narrow space between the side of your fridge and your cabinets. Fortunately for you, this genius IKEA hack will transform this often forgotten area into perfectly camouflaged storage.
You'll just need an IKEA bookshelf, two extendable washing machine rolling bases (or furniture rollers), a handle, and any necessary drill or screws to attach your handle and rolling base. Gather your materials, and before you know it, you'll have transformed that lackluster dead space into the perfect secret storage.
Create versatile storage with an IKEA bookshelf
Instagrammer @qamarderbas shares a breakdown of this project using a GERSBY IKEA bookshelf and furniture rollers. Before you begin, measure and make sure your IKEA bookshelf will fit. Once you're ready, adjust your chosen rolling base to fit the bottom of your bookshelf and attach it as directed. Next, secure your handle to the outside of the bookshelf, then slide the shelf into the slot beside your fridge, checking that it moves smoothly. Clean the space's floor if anything sticky has fallen that is impeding your bookshelf's ability to roll. Once this is all set, you can now stock your new, sleek hidden storage.
IKEA is known for its large inventory, so you've got plenty of room to individualize this project (perhaps using the BILLY collection). You can also vary your handle to fit your kitchen's style. Use your storage to complement your kitchen design by selecting kitchen color ideas that make your space stand out, like a combination of teal, gold, and natural wood. Use gold hardware and either teal (if it matches your cabinets) or natural wood for the bookshelf itself.
Your new shelf can be a clever way to store and organize your spice collection or add hooks and hang cooking utensils. No matter what you store, keep in mind these tips for organizing kitchen shelves, and don't forget your fridge gives off heat as it cools, so don't store perishable items here.