Forget Plastic Birdbaths: The More Durable Alternative You Can DIY

Plastic birdbaths are lightweight and affordable, which often makes them an easy choice for budget-conscious homeowners. Unfortunately, it may not be a wise investment when you consider how easily plastic birdbaths can tip over and break, or how quickly they become brittle and crack in the sun. Not only that, but they have slippery edges that are not bird talon-friendly, and they tend to simply look cheap. A more durable alternative is concrete, but that can be heavy to transport from the garden center to your house. Fortunately, if you make it yourself, you don't have to worry about that. By using concrete, you can create a durable alternative to plastic and customize it to your own specifications.

A DIY concrete birdbath is also more economical than purchasing one at the garden center. Pre-made concrete birdbaths can run in excess of $200, while a bag of Quikrete is around $5 to $7. You can use material you have on hand for a mold, making this project even cheaper than buying a plastic birdbath. Keep in mind, you're working with concrete, not cement. One of the major differences here is that concrete is more durable than cement. The rough texture of concrete is also easier for birds to grip than plastic. When you make a birdbath yourself, you can make it the ideal depth of 1 to 2 inches. Depending on the size of the bag of concrete you purchase, you may even be able to make multiple basins of different sizes.