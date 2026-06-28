Use A Leaf To DIY A Beautiful Birdbath With Rustic Charm
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You might dread finding the invasive common burdock (Arctium minus) growing in your yard, but its large, heart-shaped leaves are perfect for creating a beautiful birdbath with rustic charm. Family Handyman recently shared a surprisingly easy DIY that provides birds with clean water for drinking and bathing. Along with helping to create a bird-friendly garden at home, using a giant leaf to make a birdbath results in a shallow pool of water that's actually better for your winged visitors than the deep and decorative versions you typically find at your local garden supply store. To make one, you'll create a sand mold covered with a large leaf before building up several layers of concrete to form the birdbath.
Serious birdwatchers will know that there are several creative birdbath alternatives that look more impressive than the mass-produced pedestal kinds, which are also harder to clean and easily crack in cold weather. Since no two leaves are exactly alike, this DIY will provide you with a completely one-of-a-kind birdbath that can be customized by using different leaves and paint colors.
While burdock leaves are ideal, the large size of rhubarb or elephant ear makes them acceptable substitutes. To prepare your leaf, you'll need vegetable oil and a sharp pair of scissors. This project also requires a pile of sand, a bag of premixed concrete, and a roll of strong-yet-flexible hexagonal chicken wire — like Everbilt 20-Gauge Galvanized Steel Poultry Netting from Home Depot. Non-toxic paint is an optional addition that can add a nice finishing touch to your project.
Patience pays off with this DIY concrete birdbath project
Start by creating a shallow dome of moistened sand in the size of your chosen leaf. Once you've shaped your sand to a height of 3 to 4 inches, place your leaf on top of it with the veins facing up. Use sharp scissors to cut off the stem, then apply a thin layer of vegetable oil to the entire leaf so it's easier to remove later.
The next step is to cover your leaf with several layers of concrete. Although you should generally follow the manufacturer's instructions about how to mix concrete, try to achieve a thick, brownie mix-like texture. Since concrete is highly caustic, wear gloves while spreading it generously over your entire oiled leaf. For added support, cut a piece of chicken wire slightly smaller than the size of your leaf and gently press it into the wet layer of concrete before adding the next layer. Although you can set your finished leaf on a pedestal base, birds love birdbaths that are placed at ground level. Using a little extra concrete to create a smooth raised platform in the center of your leaf will provide more stability.
Patience is required for the final steps. Along with waiting at least 48 hours for your concrete to dry before carefully removing the leaf and sand, it's best to allow the leaf to cure for an entire week before painting. Don't be tempted by a quick coat of spray paint, as these paints often contain volatile organic compounds that are toxic to birds. Instead, opt for water-based masonry or acrylic formulas. It's a good idea to wait an entire month for your painted birdbath to off-gas before filling it with water for your feathered friends.