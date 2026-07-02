Use The Old Tree Stump In Your Yard To DIY The Most Enchanting Birdbath

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Do those old tree remnants in your backyard have you stumped? You may want to think twice before pulling that tree stump out of the ground. It's often a complicated, time-intensive process that requires special equipment and is costly to have done professionally. Leaving the stump behind doesn't cost you any money. Plus, you can get creative with how you decorate the remains of your former tree. One such idea is to use the tree stump as the pedestal for a birdbath. Simply attach a vessel to the flat trunk top to create a spot where birds can cool off, drink, and bathe.

Adding a water source is one of many foolproof ways to attract birds to your yard and garden without buying a feeder. If you have a stump you want to beautify, tackle two tasks at once by combining those purposes. A tree stump makes a natural, sturdy pedestal for birdbaths, which are ideally mounted about 3 feet off the ground. The tree structure can help attract birds to your water source. It's also an aesthetically pleasing way to integrate a birdbath into your backyard while retaining pieces of nature.

What vessel you choose depends on the look you want. You can buy just the bowl portion of a birdbath — this Birds and Beyond Fiber Clay Bird Bath Bowl is just one example. To keep the costs low, upcycle a wide, shallow item, such as an old frying pan, trash can lid, shallow serving bowl, glass lid, or disc harrow blade.