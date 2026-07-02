Use The Old Tree Stump In Your Yard To DIY The Most Enchanting Birdbath
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Do those old tree remnants in your backyard have you stumped? You may want to think twice before pulling that tree stump out of the ground. It's often a complicated, time-intensive process that requires special equipment and is costly to have done professionally. Leaving the stump behind doesn't cost you any money. Plus, you can get creative with how you decorate the remains of your former tree. One such idea is to use the tree stump as the pedestal for a birdbath. Simply attach a vessel to the flat trunk top to create a spot where birds can cool off, drink, and bathe.
Adding a water source is one of many foolproof ways to attract birds to your yard and garden without buying a feeder. If you have a stump you want to beautify, tackle two tasks at once by combining those purposes. A tree stump makes a natural, sturdy pedestal for birdbaths, which are ideally mounted about 3 feet off the ground. The tree structure can help attract birds to your water source. It's also an aesthetically pleasing way to integrate a birdbath into your backyard while retaining pieces of nature.
What vessel you choose depends on the look you want. You can buy just the bowl portion of a birdbath — this Birds and Beyond Fiber Clay Bird Bath Bowl is just one example. To keep the costs low, upcycle a wide, shallow item, such as an old frying pan, trash can lid, shallow serving bowl, glass lid, or disc harrow blade.
Turning a tree stump into a birdbath base
This DIY birdbath works on one single, wide stump or a tree where there are multiple trunks branching off to the sides. In the second scenario, you can choose one of the stems to use for your birdbath or add vessels to all of them for a multi-station birdbath. Better yet, add a platform-style feeder to one trunk, a birdbath on another, and a birdhouse on a taller branch to create an all-in-one bird station.
To get started, check whether the cut surface of the trunk is level — you may need to cut it with a chainsaw to create a level platform. Then, decide how to attach the basin to the tree stump. Silicone adhesive is an option that works for many materials. Bolting the vessel (and sealing the area around the bolt hole) or using brackets on the outside of the vessel are other options, too. If you already have a birdbath on a metal stake, like this Dream Garden Glass Birdbath, cut the stake off, leaving a few inches below the bowl. Drill a similarly sized hole in the stump, and then push the remaining length of the stake into the hole.
While you can't choose where the stump is located in your garden, the tree stump birdbath will be more inviting to birds if it's in the shade. It should also ideally be away from spots where predators can hide but about 10 feet from a safe area where birds can take cover. Want to further increase your chances of attracting feathered friends? Birds will flock to your birdbath when you plant certain flowers around it, including marigolds and cosmos.