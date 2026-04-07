Why You Should Think Twice Before Pulling That Tree Stump Out Of The Ground

If you're dealing with a sizable tree stump in your yard, removing it completely is usually a pretty big job. Digging tree stumps out of the ground can require machinery and specialized equipment such as a backhoe or excavator, tools that are tough enough to tackle the stump, the former tree's root system, and could also potentially damage your lawn. Similarly, pulling a stump out of your yard is not an easy task; it can require heavy-duty equipment like winches and pulley systems, all used to tackle roots that can require more than 450 pounds of pressure to yank out of the soil. So, before you decide you want to pull a tree stump out, you might want to think twice.

There are plenty of reasons to remove tree stumps. For example, old stumps can attract pests or become a hazard for people and lawn mowers; they might even sprout new shoots as the tree attempts to grow again. However, if you're hoping to avoid mistakes while removing a tree stump, the best way is to enlist professional help – but that will cost you, and it can be an expensive process. On average, homeowners pay anywhere from $195 to $609 for stump removal, and pricing is determined by the size of the stump in question (arborists typically charge $2 to $5 per diameter inch). That cost is enough to make you reconsider pulling a stump out of the ground, and it's not the only potential drawback you'll want to consider.