Repurpose An Old Tree Stump Into A Cool Backyard Feature You'll Actually Use

There's nothing more exciting than finding new ways to personalize your outdoor living space without breaking the bank. Especially if you get to repurpose items you already have around the yard. If you've been stressing about how to get rid of tree stumps in your yard, this is a great DIY to try. It solves two problems with one simple solution, giving you a decorative walkway and simultaneously offering a quick way to dispose of that unsightly stump. Wood paths aren't a new concept. In fact, there were wooden road-like structures thought to have been constructed as early as 6,000 years ago. This project simply takes out all that shaping and nailing of boards and opts to use raw wood straight from the tree in its circular form.

By slicing the stump into discs, you save yourself from calling a junk removal service to come take the stumps away after removal. The circles are imperfect, giving a rustic, cozy look to your garden path or front walkway. One thing to keep in mind as you begin this project is how much wood you'll actually get from your tree base. You may want to choose a short section of path, like the front step to the driveway, or find another material to mix into the wood steps, like pea gravel. There are plenty of ways to customize this project to suit your space.