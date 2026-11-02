DIYer Transforms Dollar Tree Bowls Into A Glowing Outdoor Plant Stand
Let a little light shine in with a DIY that takes the classic look of clear glass and crystal and turns it into a soft, shimmering plant stand. It's a project that works for a front porch or an inside sunroom, and best of all? It's completely made from Dollar Tree supplies.
DIYer Bargain Bethany shows how she creates a luminous ornamental planter from household Dollar Tree materials. She uses 8 bowls of various sizes to create tiers; the base is a large upside-down punch bowl, and the middle tiers are made from gluing two bowls together to make an orb. The top bowl is open to hold fake flowers. (Real dirt, live flowers, and proper drainage may be too heavy for this particular plant stand, but we've got you covered if you want to DIY a concrete planter using a Dollar Tree plastic bin.)
The interior lights are made from Dollar Tree's garden solar stake lights, taken apart and glued to the inside of the bowls. The stakes are removed, and since the bowls are clear, the solar-powered bulbs still have enough sunlight to charge during the day.
For this DIY, head to your local Dollar Tree kitchen and party supplies aisles. The fluted faux crystal, punch bowls, and catering glass bowls are durable enough for salads and sides, and cute enough for arts and crafts. Try a pair of these Decorative Clear Glass Bowls for a tier on your plant stand. If garden solar stake lights are out of season, you can also use LED battery-powered lights, like in this charming DIY which turns a few Dollar Tree finds into adorable garden lights. Grab some hot glue sticks and fake flowers to round out your supplies.
Create your own shining faux crystal plant stand
The beauty of this project is that you can make it as tall or as short as needed. The weight of the solar lights should be enough to keep it from tipping over, but for extra security, you can always add decorative glass stones to the bowls before gluing. These Crafters Square Ocean Blue Glass Accent Gems from Dollar Tree would catch the light and add weight against the weather on a porch or patio.
Take the solar light from the garden stake (test to make sure it works!), and glue it inside the bowl that will be on top when you glue the two bowls together. DIYer Bargain Bethany notes she forgot to glue a light into one of her tiers after she had glued two of her bowls together. She attached the light to the back of the orb, which worked. However, it isn't as aesthetically pleasing if the light can be seen from the side of the planter. Wait until the glue is completely dry before adding flowers or other decor.
For extra color, try adding gel sheets, a colorful hack to upgrade your solar lights. Since this planter project is easy and budget-friendly, make more than one for either side of your front door, or create a different planter based on the season. Add green or red lights or gel sheets, red bows, and holly for a Christmas planter, or pastel colors and plastic eggs at Easter. Go full fall foliage with pine cones and bright orange leaves. If your porch still needs a little something extra, try a hanging planter made from plastic containers to match the color scheme and add visual interest.