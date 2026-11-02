DIYer Transforms Dollar Tree Bowls Into A Glowing Outdoor Plant Stand

Let a little light shine in with a DIY that takes the classic look of clear glass and crystal and turns it into a soft, shimmering plant stand. It's a project that works for a front porch or an inside sunroom, and best of all? It's completely made from Dollar Tree supplies.

DIYer Bargain Bethany shows how she creates a luminous ornamental planter from household Dollar Tree materials. She uses 8 bowls of various sizes to create tiers; the base is a large upside-down punch bowl, and the middle tiers are made from gluing two bowls together to make an orb. The top bowl is open to hold fake flowers. (Real dirt, live flowers, and proper drainage may be too heavy for this particular plant stand, but we've got you covered if you want to DIY a concrete planter using a Dollar Tree plastic bin.)

The interior lights are made from Dollar Tree's garden solar stake lights, taken apart and glued to the inside of the bowls. The stakes are removed, and since the bowls are clear, the solar-powered bulbs still have enough sunlight to charge during the day.

For this DIY, head to your local Dollar Tree kitchen and party supplies aisles. The fluted faux crystal, punch bowls, and catering glass bowls are durable enough for salads and sides, and cute enough for arts and crafts. Try a pair of these Decorative Clear Glass Bowls for a tier on your plant stand. If garden solar stake lights are out of season, you can also use LED battery-powered lights, like in this charming DIY which turns a few Dollar Tree finds into adorable garden lights. Grab some hot glue sticks and fake flowers to round out your supplies.