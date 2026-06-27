The Easiest Way To DIY Concrete Planters Using A Plastic Bin

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Do you ever wander around your local garden center looking for planters and find yourself frustrated by the prices? While there are plenty of places to find unique and stylish planters, modern versions at stores like Pottery Barn can cost hundreds, and even the smallest planters at home improvement stores aren't always budget-friendly. If you're willing to get your hands dirty, there's an unbelievably affordable way to DIY concrete planters using plastic bins from Dollar Tree. YouTuber @DIYCrasher fills them with moistened sand to create molds, covers the sand with a mortar-and-stucco concrete mix, and adds a drainage hole with a piece of PVC pipe. After the concrete cures, he removes the sand and fills his new planters with colorful flowers.

You don't need to be a masonry expert who knows exactly how to mix concrete to make DIY planters when you opt for a product like Home Depot's best-selling Sakrete Gray Type S Mortar. Available in an 80-pound bag for $8.25, the pre-blended mix requires only the addition of water, according to the manufacturer's instructions (you won't need the entire bag for one planter). It provides up to 60 minutes of work time before the concrete starts to cure, which is helpful for beginners.

There's no need to buy specialty sand for this DIY, either. It simply needs to hold enough water to maintain its shape. It's just like making a sandcastle, but instead of using a beach toy, you'll use one of Dollar Tree's $1.50 Essentials Slotted Plastic Storage Baskets.