Transform Old Glass Jars Into A Rustic Bird Feeder With A Wooden Spoon

You're one step closer to creating a bird-friendly garden when you make this project. First, gather the necessary equipment to piece the feeder together: a glue gun, scissors, and paint brushes. You'll then need a Mason jar, a wooden spoon, jute wiring, garden wire, bendable aluminum wire, two decorative wooden beads, and paint that you can use on glass, such as the Crafts 4 All Acrylic Paint Set. Of course, don't forget the bird seed — that's the most crucial part.

To start, lay your wooden spoon flat and use your glue gun to fasten it to the jar length-wise, with the bowl of the spoon jutting out from the open end of the glass jar. This turns the spoon into a perch so the birds can rest and eat. Wrap a piece of garden wire around the top and bottom of the jar so that the spoon remains in place. Then, use your glue gun to fasten the decorative jute around your gardening wire, little by little. Afterwards, get your Picasso on and paint the jar in the color and style of your choosing. Once everything is dry, fasten the aluminum wire and decorative wooden beads to the jute, which will act as the handle. Then, it's time to find a spot and watch the hungry guests flock in.

Once you're ready to welcome the visitors, there are a few things to keep in mind. Ensure the feeder is either near three feet of a window or 30 feet from it to prevent any collisions. Keep native plants nearby; ensure, if you can, that there are trees nearby for the birds to seek protection. Although the creativity of the feeder is entirely up to you, consider a colorful paint that will attract birds and convince them to return. And, don't forget to fill it with the seed of your choice to complete this project.