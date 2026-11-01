Cover Old Prescription Bottles With Yarn To Create Cute Mushroom-Inspired Storage

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Once your sick days are done, and you're feeling better, there's often an empty prescription bottle or two of meds waiting to be tossed into the recycling bin. For the crafty crocheters and DIYers, repurpose them into a cute mushroom storage container. This whimsical project is easy for beginner crocheters and experts. If you can crochet a single chain, you can crochet the base of a mushroom.

This is one of those projects that can be learned by doing. Crafter crochet.soup doesn't use a pattern, but instead works freehand with chunky yarn to create an adorable mushroom container with a classic, fairytale look. Or, take a unique approach, like TikToker Raxbii, who does not mention using a pattern yet creates a cozy mushroom cap that is easy to open and close, with the added bonus of a keyring attached to the top. If you need a pattern to make a mushroom top, there are patterns available for free online from creative DIYers. Simply alter the lengths of the rows to fit around the cap of your medicine bottle.

Not into crochet? That's okay. This adorable DIY can also be made with fabric, twine, or braided yarn. Using twine, you can also cover old prescription bottles to craft rustic decor that matches your vibe. Braiding three long lengths of yarn and winding it around the base of the bottle would give the same effect as a chain of crochet stitches. Instead of tight stitches, you'd need hot glue, like you would to cover old tin cans with twine and pebbles to make the cutest coastal decor.