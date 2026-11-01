Cover Old Prescription Bottles With Yarn To Create Cute Mushroom-Inspired Storage
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Once your sick days are done, and you're feeling better, there's often an empty prescription bottle or two of meds waiting to be tossed into the recycling bin. For the crafty crocheters and DIYers, repurpose them into a cute mushroom storage container. This whimsical project is easy for beginner crocheters and experts. If you can crochet a single chain, you can crochet the base of a mushroom.
This is one of those projects that can be learned by doing. Crafter crochet.soup doesn't use a pattern, but instead works freehand with chunky yarn to create an adorable mushroom container with a classic, fairytale look. Or, take a unique approach, like TikToker Raxbii, who does not mention using a pattern yet creates a cozy mushroom cap that is easy to open and close, with the added bonus of a keyring attached to the top. If you need a pattern to make a mushroom top, there are patterns available for free online from creative DIYers. Simply alter the lengths of the rows to fit around the cap of your medicine bottle.
Not into crochet? That's okay. This adorable DIY can also be made with fabric, twine, or braided yarn. Using twine, you can also cover old prescription bottles to craft rustic decor that matches your vibe. Braiding three long lengths of yarn and winding it around the base of the bottle would give the same effect as a chain of crochet stitches. Instead of tight stitches, you'd need hot glue, like you would to cover old tin cans with twine and pebbles to make the cutest coastal decor.
Grab your yarn and make your own mushroom container
You may already be used to crocheting big projects, like how to make a no sewing rag rug, but this is on a smaller scale. A chain stitch, single stitch, or double stitch on a hook of your choice is all that is needed. Bigger hooks are better for bulky yarn, and take less crochet time. A smaller weave will allow for a tighter fit around the bottle. If the bottle feels like it will not stay inside its new crocheted home, use a bit of fabric glue on the bottom of the bottle to secure it.
Measure around the bottle for length to crochet a chain, or start to crochet a single chain to fit around the base of your bottle. Once the length is correct, count the chain links. That's the number per row, as needed. Single crochet until you have reached the top of the bottle. For the mushroom cap, measure the width of the cap and start with a chain to make a small circle. Then, add a single or double crochet stitch in a round. On the second chain around, double the number of stitches. Continue until there is enough to cover the lid. This will spiral out into a rounded top. Attach the lid with fabric or hot glue, and insert craft stuffing like Poly-Fil Original Fiber Filled Stuffing to fluff it up as needed, a 2-pound bag available on Amazon for around $10.
If you are opting for braided yarn woven around the bottle for the base, make sure to hot glue the final braid around the bottle and leave room at the top for the lid to attach. To make a mushroom top, use a cotton ball or stuffing. Glue the cotton ball to the top of the lid, and cover it with fabric. Or glue the fabric to the lid, and leave room to insert the stuffing. When finished, secure with glue.