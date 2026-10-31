Ditch The Curtains: Create A Beautiful Vintage Window Design With This Affordable DIY

If you long to ditch the curtains in favor of beautiful leaded glass windows, but are put off by the hefty price tag, you're not alone. Vintage leaded glass can cost anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars per window. However, with a little ingenuity, you can create a similar look for far less.

YouTuber Your Home, Renewed, had a simple window design idea for faux leaded glass using inexpensive automotive striping tape. It's an affordable DIY that only looks expensive, and it adds priceless charm to a home. It can even be safe for renters because the tape is easily removed. Just loosen the corner of a strip with a plastic scraper and peel it at an angle.

The video creators came up with this brilliant idea because the gas between the panes of their bay window was failing. So, they wanted to camouflage it until they had the budget to buy a replacement window. However, they found that decorative window film designed for this purpose would run them a few hundred dollars. Luckily, this creative solution cost them about $40 instead.