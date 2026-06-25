Ditch Curtains: 6 Alternative Window Treatment Trends Taking Over 2026 (So Far)

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Curtains aren't going anywhere, but they're not the only answer when it comes to dressing up windows. They're often seen as the default, but you might be in search of other window treatment ideas to try if you're over basic curtains. There are plenty of alternative options, including many that are highly trending, ideal if you like to lean into what's fashionable. From Roman shades to layered options, we've rounded up six curtain alternatives making an impact this year, and what makes each one worth considering.

In 2026, window treatments are leaning more intentional, layered, and organic. They're not an afterthought, and nor are they purely practical. In an era of more personalized interiors, window treatments form part of the big picture of design. Homeowners and renters are exploring alternatives that offer more character, texture, and visual impact than plain fabric panels. Whether you're renovating your whole home or just refreshing a room, these trending window treatments prove there's more than one stylish way to frame a view.