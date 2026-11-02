Woman Turns Ordinary Dollar Tree Finds Into A Modern Kitchen Countertop Staple
A batch of muffins deserves to be put on display — even if your "homemade" treats came from the grocery store. Setting them beneath a pretty cover can make the kitchen feel a little more welcoming, but once you start shopping for fancy glass display domes, that small countertop upgrade ends up being quite pricey. Fortunately, you can turn Dollar Tree finds into stylish countertop storage with a few supplies from the party aisle.
In a Facebook video, creator Liz Fenwick DIY turns a punch bowl and a slightly larger matching tray into a covered treat display. When you flip the bowl upside down, it becomes a dome, with a decorative knob attached on top for a handle. The clear cover keeps your baked goodies fresh and in view on the kitchen island, and gives your space that homey feel everyone craves in the process.
To make your own, all you need is a clear, food-safe bowl, a tray wide enough for its rim to rest on, a knob with a flat base, and some sort of adhesive that can stick to glass and is sturdy enough to be used with a lightweight bowl. You could choose a metallic knob to coordinate with your cabinet hardware or something more decorative for a little personality, but you might have to take a trip to the hardware store to source it. If you already have a knob and adhesive on hand, this could be an amazing countertop upgrade for just a few dollars.
Give your baked goods a little countertop spotlight
When flipped upside down, your bowl's rim should rest completely inside the tray's edges without rocking, creating a seal so your goodies stay fresh. Give both pieces a wash and let them dry thoroughly. Then place the knob on the bowl's upturned base to see how it looks and mark the center with removable tape. Next, you can adhere the knob to the base of the bowl. The DIYer in the video uses E6000, but that isn't recommended for certain surfaces, so check your bowl's material first. Apply a dollop of the glue and put the knob on top, letting it cure completely, which can take 24-72 hours. This knob will function as a handle, so be patient and make sure to let it dry for the proper amount of time.
Once the bond has cured, check that the handle is secure before using it. Now you can arrange cooled muffins, cookies, or anything else you want on the tray and lower the cover over them. If you're into baking sourdough bread, this is the perfect way to store your loaves and display your hard work before digging in. This DIY helps you maximize kitchen counter space as it replaces several scattered pastry containers with one designated spot for treats. You could also use this to display faux flowers or other decor items if baking isn't your thing
For a version you can take on the go and leave with a host, choose inexpensive, food-safe plastic pieces from Dollar Tree. Tie a ribbon around it with a label of what's inside or a thank-you card for your loved one. Bringing treats to a friend's house is always a sweet gesture, but not if you never see your favorite serving dish again. This way, your food is fresh, cute, and you don't have to worry about tracking down the container afterward.