Woman Turns Ordinary Dollar Tree Finds Into A Modern Kitchen Countertop Staple

A batch of muffins deserves to be put on display — even if your "homemade" treats came from the grocery store. Setting them beneath a pretty cover can make the kitchen feel a little more welcoming, but once you start shopping for fancy glass display domes, that small countertop upgrade ends up being quite pricey. Fortunately, you can turn Dollar Tree finds into stylish countertop storage with a few supplies from the party aisle.

In a Facebook video, creator Liz Fenwick DIY turns a punch bowl and a slightly larger matching tray into a covered treat display. When you flip the bowl upside down, it becomes a dome, with a decorative knob attached on top for a handle. The clear cover keeps your baked goodies fresh and in view on the kitchen island, and gives your space that homey feel everyone craves in the process.

To make your own, all you need is a clear, food-safe bowl, a tray wide enough for its rim to rest on, a knob with a flat base, and some sort of adhesive that can stick to glass and is sturdy enough to be used with a lightweight bowl. You could choose a metallic knob to coordinate with your cabinet hardware or something more decorative for a little personality, but you might have to take a trip to the hardware store to source it. If you already have a knob and adhesive on hand, this could be an amazing countertop upgrade for just a few dollars.