Maximizing Kitchen Counter Space Is Easier Now With This Dollar Tree DIY

To get started, run a rag or your gloved hand over the wood to see if there are any snags or rough spots. If so, it needs a gentle sanding. Use a fine-grit sandpaper between 120-150 grit to smooth things out. Wipe the wood with a tack cloth or lint-free cloth afterwards to remove sawdust. Set one of the trays on a table, then position a wood plank vertically on either side, where the handles are. Once you're done test-fitting the wood pieces, remove them, apply a wood glue or a wood-friendly super glue on the handle portion of the tray where the planks previously were, then push the planks into place. Use wood clamps or even binder clips to hold them securely until the glue dries.

Set the entire structure on its side so one of the planks is on the table. Test-fit the remaining two trays between the planks so one sits between the top of the planks, and another in the middle. Use a pencil to mark the positions. Apply adhesive to join all the pieces, slide the trays into place, then use clamps or clips once again to hold them in place. If you don't own clamps, a heavy object such as a bottle of water atop the glued planks can help the structure stay together.

Once the adhesive dries, your tiered tray is ready to use. If you prefer, you could paint the item to match your kitchen. Make a homemade crackle paint to give it a distressed look, or leave it as bare wood for a more natural look. For other variations, use different trays or different lengths of wood. Thicker planks would be easy to attach with screws, making a sturdier structure that can hold heavier items.