No More Hand Pulling Or Bending: The Easy-To-Use Tool For Slicing Weeds

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Not even Captain Ahab's obsession with the great white whale can compare with the animosity that some of us feel towards the weeds that pollute our gardens. It seems that they relentlessly try to infiltrate our flower and vegetable gardens. Hand-pulling weeds is a cost-free solution, but it requires kneeling, squatting, and bending over. All of this can be hard on our backs, necks, and knees. And many of us want to limit the use of chemicals in our gardens, be it a commercial herbicide or homemade weed killer. So what is there to do? The Dewit Diamond Hoe on Amazon is one possible solution. Hoes have long been a means of weed removal, but the unique shape of this hoe changes the weed-killing game.

The diamond shape provides four cutting edges that ride just under the surface of the soil. It cuts on with each push and pull, increasing its effectiveness with every stroke. The 74-inch-long handle means you don't need to squat, bend over, or kneel, and this specific model has what is called a P-gripped handle, which is ergonomically designed for comfort.