Turn An Empty Tuna Can And String Into A Unique Lamp With An Easy DIY

Your favorite tuna is sustainable, so why not upcycle the can into something creative to make the packaging more eco-friendly, too? Many of the options for keeping the small tins out of the landfill involve organization, like transforming them into chic countertop storage. But TikTok user @mireyak thinks outside the can by turning one into the base of a DIY lamp. She uses a string paper mache trick to create a round lamp shade with a battery-powered tea light inside.

Tuna cans are usually made of either aluminum or tin-plated steel, which creates a sturdy base for your DIY lamp. The small size makes the can the perfect base for a globe-style lamp that sits on a coffee table, nightstand, or shelf. Plus, you can easily paint or cover the can to adjust the look of the lamp's base. You can also repurpose empty soup cans or other taller tins as the base if you want it to be more noticeable. No matter what container you use, ensure to remove the label and clean the can well with soapy water to avoid a stinky light fixture.

To create the top portion, you'll need thin twine, yarn, or string, depending on the desired look. Glue options to stiffen the string include wallpaper glue, craft glue, or flour and water. For the flour option, mix one part flour and two parts water to get a pancake batter consistency. You'll also need a pair of scissors, tape, and paint to create the craft. And for the light itself, use a battery-powered tea light or a small puck light with a remote control.