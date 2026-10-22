Turn An Empty Tuna Can And String Into A Unique Lamp With An Easy DIY
Your favorite tuna is sustainable, so why not upcycle the can into something creative to make the packaging more eco-friendly, too? Many of the options for keeping the small tins out of the landfill involve organization, like transforming them into chic countertop storage. But TikTok user @mireyak thinks outside the can by turning one into the base of a DIY lamp. She uses a string paper mache trick to create a round lamp shade with a battery-powered tea light inside.
Tuna cans are usually made of either aluminum or tin-plated steel, which creates a sturdy base for your DIY lamp. The small size makes the can the perfect base for a globe-style lamp that sits on a coffee table, nightstand, or shelf. Plus, you can easily paint or cover the can to adjust the look of the lamp's base. You can also repurpose empty soup cans or other taller tins as the base if you want it to be more noticeable. No matter what container you use, ensure to remove the label and clean the can well with soapy water to avoid a stinky light fixture.
To create the top portion, you'll need thin twine, yarn, or string, depending on the desired look. Glue options to stiffen the string include wallpaper glue, craft glue, or flour and water. For the flour option, mix one part flour and two parts water to get a pancake batter consistency. You'll also need a pair of scissors, tape, and paint to create the craft. And for the light itself, use a battery-powered tea light or a small puck light with a remote control.
Light your room with a tuna can lamp
Decorate the sides and bottom of the tuna can to coordinate with your decor. For rustic lighting ideas, you could use an aging technique with paint, for example. The original DIYer paints the can light yellow and adds cute flowers. To make the can disappear within the project, paint it a light, neutral, solid color. To make it stand out, consider covering it with peel-and-stick wallpaper in a bright pattern. Decoupaging printed napkins over the can is another option.
To create the top, inflate a balloon to the size you want the shade to be. Look for a balloon that's as round a possible if you want to avoid an oblong, oval shape. Or, change the look with a balloon shaped like a star, a heart, or some other form . Cut several long pieces of the twine, string, or yarn you're using for the shade. Dip it in the glue mixture, remove the excess, and drape it over the balloon. You want the pieces to overlap to create a sturdy shade while still leaving some gaps to let the light shine through. Let the string dry completely — 24 to 48 hours — before popping the balloon and removing the scraps.
Cut a hole in the bottom of the string shade that's slightly smaller than the diameter of the tuna can. Wrap masking tape along the cut edges, and paint the tape to help it blend in. Flip the tuna can upside down and place the battery-powered candle or puck light on it and finally, place the shade on top of the tuna can. Alternatively, you could wind fairy lights between the strings on the shade. Or, apply glitter spray over the string to make the shade sparkle.