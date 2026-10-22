Save Your Old Nail Polish And Use It To Create A Houseplant You Can't Kill
Some people have green thumbs, others, green thumbnails. Whether you are a plant lover, or a wannabe plant lover who may forget to water the living plants in your home, this DIY craft is for you. It repurposes old nail polish that was taking up space in the drawer or counter, giving you a little bit more room.
TikTok crafter Maredyn demonstrates how to create tiny and adorable plants from craft wire and nail polish. The thin wires are twisted into leaf or flower shapes. Nail polish is dabbed into the hollow left by the wire form, filling it in like a bubble wand in solution. The polish dries hard, creating a thin, shining leaf. Repeating it creates a delicate plant that can fit into small terracotta planters or little vases. For extra flare, limewash your terracotta pots to really make this project pop.
For this project, you'll need jewelry craft wire, nail polish, craft foam, and a small container like a little pot or vase. Cut the wire so that you have enough to secure your creation into a floral foam base, or to twist it around a small rock that fits into your container after you have created your leaves and flowers. No worries if you cut too short; simply add more wire by twisting it on to the existing base. Like other paint projects, cover your work surface for protection. (You do not want to have to clean fingernail polish off a tile floor, but we've got you covered, just in case.) Nail polish (especially older polish) may have an odor, so work in a well-ventilated area.
Create your own polished plant
Twist the wire into heart shapes for petals, or pointed ovals for leaves. Create branches and stems by adding more wires to a central stem. Once you complete the leaf shapes, gently dab nail polish onto the wire shape. Allow time to dry before inserting it into the foam base or vase. Old nail polish too thick? Try nail thinner, or if you do not plan to use the polish on nails again, acetone or nail polish remover will thin the polish and make it easier to paint. There are mixed reviews on using pure acetone in bottles for polishes that you will use again; some swear it works fine, others say it clumps and damages the pigments. Add a few drops of thinner or acetone to the bottle, and shake it. Then, apply paint to your creation.
@maredyn
Guess what this tiny plant is made of.. 👀 #diy #nailpolish #craft #decor #plant I use the Nail Polish from @essence.cosmetics and the Wire from @Kik Deutschland 💚
Cleaning or replacing the brush can also help if the polish is too thick to adhere to the wire frame. Simply soak the brush in nail polish remover, or replace the brush with one from another bottle of the same color family. Don't have the right shade? Most Dollar Tree stores carry a variety of affordable nail polishes in their beauty aisle. (And if you need to organize those finds, try one of these 15 Dollar Tree bathroom finds that can help organize nail polish clutter.)
Crafters have used all kinds of polish for this project, taking advantage of glitter nail polish and glow-in-the-dark varnish. Make glittery pink cherry blossoms, bright fall leaves, or lucky four-leaf clovers out of polish and wire for your next craft night. It's crafty, clever, and creative, and gives new life to old polish you might otherwise discard.