Save Your Old Nail Polish And Use It To Create A Houseplant You Can't Kill

Some people have green thumbs, others, green thumbnails. Whether you are a plant lover, or a wannabe plant lover who may forget to water the living plants in your home, this DIY craft is for you. It repurposes old nail polish that was taking up space in the drawer or counter, giving you a little bit more room.

TikTok crafter Maredyn demonstrates how to create tiny and adorable plants from craft wire and nail polish. The thin wires are twisted into leaf or flower shapes. Nail polish is dabbed into the hollow left by the wire form, filling it in like a bubble wand in solution. The polish dries hard, creating a thin, shining leaf. Repeating it creates a delicate plant that can fit into small terracotta planters or little vases. For extra flare, limewash your terracotta pots to really make this project pop.

For this project, you'll need jewelry craft wire, nail polish, craft foam, and a small container like a little pot or vase. Cut the wire so that you have enough to secure your creation into a floral foam base, or to twist it around a small rock that fits into your container after you have created your leaves and flowers. No worries if you cut too short; simply add more wire by twisting it on to the existing base. Like other paint projects, cover your work surface for protection. (You do not want to have to clean fingernail polish off a tile floor, but we've got you covered, just in case.) Nail polish (especially older polish) may have an odor, so work in a well-ventilated area.