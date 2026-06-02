Gardener's Easy DIY Makes Thrifted Planters Look High-End On A Budget
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Terracotta pots have enduring practicality and charm as one of the best plant pots for container gardening. Already affordable new, you can sometimes find them for dirt-cheap prices at thrift stores or flea markets. Some gardeners particularly enjoy terracotta because of the weathered and patinated look it develops over time, character that newly-bought pots often lack. Retailers sell pre-aged, antique-style pots. However, they're much pricier than plain terracotta, ranging from about $20 for a small pot to hundreds of dollars for larger ones. But if you're willing to get your hands dirty, you can get a similar look with cheap thrifted terracotta pots. With a few simple supplies, it's possible to get this high-end antique aesthetic without spending much time or money.
The secret to getting the aged look in a jiffy is probably something you've heard of before: limewash. Coveted limewashed walls are an easy DIY project that results in a matte surface with a chalky texture and old-world aesthetic. This project applies the same method to terracotta pots to give them a naturally aged look. The necessary materials for this DIY include garden lime, like the Espoma Organic Traditions Garden Lime, a paintbrush, sandpaper, and a clear sealant like Rustoleum Painters Touch Matte Clear Spray Paint.
Limewash thrifted terracotta planters to give them a charming aged look
You might need to do a bit of experimentation to get your ideal look. DIYers recommend using anywhere from one to two parts garden lime to two parts water to create a mixture. There's some leniency in the ratio, so you can create a mixture that feels nice for you to work with. Apply several coats for a deeper texture and color, and then, after it dries, sand off some of the limewash with sandpaper to let more of the terracotta show through.
Make sure to use garden lime for this project, and not similar-sounding products like quicklime, which can be dangerous to handle and harmful to plants. Lime and lime dust are potential irritants, so take protective measures when working on this project, like wearing a dust mask and gloves. The limewash can also wash off if exposed to water, so a matte spray sealer helps to finish the project and improve longevity.
This DIY is excellent if you want your terracotta pots to look more lived-in. It can help them match older pots if new ones look "too new". The limewash tones down the bright orange color, while keeping the warmth and textural charm of terracotta. Plus, the pots will continue to age over time. Whether you're trying to create a Tuscan-style patio, design a French garden, or just like the weathered aesthetics, this plant pot DIY results in a beautiful finish.