Gardener's Easy DIY Makes Thrifted Planters Look High-End On A Budget

You might need to do a bit of experimentation to get your ideal look. DIYers recommend using anywhere from one to two parts garden lime to two parts water to create a mixture. There's some leniency in the ratio, so you can create a mixture that feels nice for you to work with. Apply several coats for a deeper texture and color, and then, after it dries, sand off some of the limewash with sandpaper to let more of the terracotta show through.

Make sure to use garden lime for this project, and not similar-sounding products like quicklime, which can be dangerous to handle and harmful to plants. Lime and lime dust are potential irritants, so take protective measures when working on this project, like wearing a dust mask and gloves. The limewash can also wash off if exposed to water, so a matte spray sealer helps to finish the project and improve longevity.

This DIY is excellent if you want your terracotta pots to look more lived-in. It can help them match older pots if new ones look "too new". The limewash tones down the bright orange color, while keeping the warmth and textural charm of terracotta. Plus, the pots will continue to age over time. Whether you're trying to create a Tuscan-style patio, design a French garden, or just like the weathered aesthetics, this plant pot DIY results in a beautiful finish.