Don't Toss Pistachio Shells — Reuse Them With Glass Jars For An Impressive DIY

After you've enjoyed a delicious snack, you may be wondering what to do with the pistachio shells. Instead of tossing them out or composting them, why not try repurposing them into beautiful decor? When the shells are separated, they're shaped a bit like flower petals. And when arranged carefully and glued into place, they can form impressive-looking flowers. You can attach them to any surface, but gluing them to the outside of a glass jar results in an elegant and sweet piece of decor, perfect as a vase or storage container. This makes it an excellent way to reuse old pasta sauce jars, pickle jars, mason jars, or any other glass jars or bottles you have lying around.

You'll need your glass jars, an assortment of pistachio shells, and a strong glue to attach the two. The more pistachio shells you have, the bigger your flowers can be and the more of them you can make. However, a simple flower can be made with only two shells, split into halves. If you have fewer, you can use them to make other designs, so don't worry about having leftovers. In addition to the basic supplies, you may want to grab some paint or spray paint for both the jar and pistachio shells. You can leave them plain if you prefer the rather rustic natural color of pistachio shells, but painting them will make your flowers more colorful. Other decorative items like ribbons, twine, and fabric may be nice to have on hand as finishing touches.