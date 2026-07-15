Upcycle Old Glass Jars Into Clever Bathroom Countertop Storage With An Easy DIY
You always seem to need more space in your bathroom. But if your bathroom is small, it can be hard to find organizers that fit well. And you also don't want to spend a fortune. The Ann Le Studio YouTube channel offers a good compromise: upcycled glass jars turned into stacked storage. Specifically, she uses empty Bath & Body Works candle jars turned sideways to create a pyramid-style organizer. There are many clever ways to use glass bottles and Mason jars for bathroom storage, but this one stands out from many we've seen.
The Bath & Body Works jars work well because they have straight sides and no lip, allowing them to stack neatly together. They're also ideal for storing tubes of cosmetics because they'll lie flat against the side of the jar. You could use other candle jars with similarly straight sides or even Mason jars and other upcycled jars. Stick with one type of jar to keep the rows even. The original uses six jars configured into three rows, but you can adjust the size and layout to fit your bathroom countertop.
In addition to your jars, you'll need a hot glue gun or another strong adhesive, like E6000. The original uses plain jars, but you can dress up the jars before stacking them. One option is to give the glass jars a vintage makeover using Mod Podge and food coloring for a transparent tinted look. Covering the glass with decoupage paper, fabric, contact paper, or peel-and-stick wallpaper is a simple way to add color or fit the organizer into your bathroom design scheme. If you want textured jars, wrap them with twine or rattan webbing. Gather whatever supplies you'll need for your decorative finish before getting started.
Stack empty glass jars to create an organizer
If you're using jar candles for this organizer, roll up your sleeves to remove the leftover wax and gunk. One method is to fill the jar with hot water so the wax melts, rises to the top, and hardens as it cools. Freezing the jar can also help the wax pop out. Remove any labels or stickers from the glass. Then wash the jar in soapy water.
Before you assemble your organizer, make any modifications you want to the jars. In addition to decorating the outside, you can line the inside of one jar with soft fabric to use it to store your jewelry while you get ready. If you want to divide larger jars for better organization, slide a piece of cardboard, thin wood, or flexible plastic vertically inside to create two compartments. You can also attach a short piece of cardboard, cut to fit the curve of the jar and covered with fabric or contact paper, along the front opening to keep smaller items from falling out.
Once you modify your jars, glue them together in your desired arrangement. The original uses three jars on the bottom, two on the second row, and one on top, but you can adjust that layout. Run a thin line of glue along the jars where they meet to secure them. If you have extras, don't throw away the candle jars — turn them into chic countertop organizers that stand upright with their lids for items that won't sit well in the sideways jars.