Upcycle Old Glass Jars Into Clever Bathroom Countertop Storage With An Easy DIY

You always seem to need more space in your bathroom. But if your bathroom is small, it can be hard to find organizers that fit well. And you also don't want to spend a fortune. The Ann Le Studio YouTube channel offers a good compromise: upcycled glass jars turned into stacked storage. Specifically, she uses empty Bath & Body Works candle jars turned sideways to create a pyramid-style organizer. There are many clever ways to use glass bottles and Mason jars for bathroom storage, but this one stands out from many we've seen.

The Bath & Body Works jars work well because they have straight sides and no lip, allowing them to stack neatly together. They're also ideal for storing tubes of cosmetics because they'll lie flat against the side of the jar. You could use other candle jars with similarly straight sides or even Mason jars and other upcycled jars. Stick with one type of jar to keep the rows even. The original uses six jars configured into three rows, but you can adjust the size and layout to fit your bathroom countertop.

In addition to your jars, you'll need a hot glue gun or another strong adhesive, like E6000. The original uses plain jars, but you can dress up the jars before stacking them. One option is to give the glass jars a vintage makeover using Mod Podge and food coloring for a transparent tinted look. Covering the glass with decoupage paper, fabric, contact paper, or peel-and-stick wallpaper is a simple way to add color or fit the organizer into your bathroom design scheme. If you want textured jars, wrap them with twine or rattan webbing. Gather whatever supplies you'll need for your decorative finish before getting started.