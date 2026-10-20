Everyone Used This To Store Toilet Paper In The '70s — Now You Can Find It Secondhand
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You can tell a lot about a person by how they store their toilet paper. And in the '70s, people wanted to put their style on full display with stylish pieces that kept their spare rolls hidden in plain sight. The more retro home decor pieces of that era might seem outdated, but if you love the idea of using a vintage container to make your toilet paper storage beautiful, blow mold toilet paper holders may just be the unique solution you need to spice up your bathroom functionality. Best of all, you can find these vintage gems at an affordable price secondhand.
A blow mold toilet paper holder is a freestanding plastic tube container with a lid that holds about four to five toilet paper rolls stacked inside. Blow molds were especially common during the midcentury modern home design movement between the 1950s and '70s, perhaps most recognized through vintage blow mold Christmas decor. While furniture of the time can cost well into the thousands, a blow mold toilet paper holder will run you less than $40, giving you an easy, low-investment way to inject a little midcentury style into your space.
A blow mold holder protects toilet paper better than exposed containers or open baskets. During the blow molding process, extreme heat melts plastic to fit into a hollow mold, and pressurized air then inflates the plastic to keep its shape. The finished product is durable and resistant to moisture damage.
A stylish, sensible storage solution you can find secondhand
Wicker baskets, wire holders, shelves, and over-the-door toilet paper organizers are classic ways to store toilet paper, but a blow mold container adds practical protection and beauty. The vintage toilet paper holders are often available in neutral colors with unique designs, such as flowers, birds, and patterns, blown into the plastic. A designated holder keeps toilet paper out of sight but easily accessible on the floor, shelf, or countertop. After all, you don't want guests to get up from the loo in search of extra rolls in a cabinet. Proper toilet paper storage also makes your TP less susceptible to mildew. The bathroom is prone to humidity and moisture, which is great for indoor plants but may make you think twice about storing toilet paper in it without some kind of cover. Just keep in mind that many blow mold toilet paper holders have a hole at the bottom for airflow, so they're not completely impervious to bathroom spills.
You might've come across a blow mold toilet paper holder at the thrift store without realizing it — it's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it piece of home decor. If you're hunting for one at an antique store, keep an eye out for that tall, tubular shape with a detachable lid. Breamco is a popular brand to look out for.
To source a specific holder that suits your design tastes, check marketplaces like eBay, Poshmark, and Etsy. Online marketplaces have dozens of holders anywhere between $25 to $85. When browsing online secondhand marketplaces, cast a wide net with phrases like "vintage toilet paper holder" or "midcentury toilet paper storage" to get a sense of what's available.