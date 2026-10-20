Everyone Used This To Store Toilet Paper In The '70s — Now You Can Find It Secondhand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You can tell a lot about a person by how they store their toilet paper. And in the '70s, people wanted to put their style on full display with stylish pieces that kept their spare rolls hidden in plain sight. The more retro home decor pieces of that era might seem outdated, but if you love the idea of using a vintage container to make your toilet paper storage beautiful, blow mold toilet paper holders may just be the unique solution you need to spice up your bathroom functionality. Best of all, you can find these vintage gems at an affordable price secondhand.

A blow mold toilet paper holder is a freestanding plastic tube container with a lid that holds about four to five toilet paper rolls stacked inside. Blow molds were especially common during the midcentury modern home design movement between the 1950s and '70s, perhaps most recognized through vintage blow mold Christmas decor. While furniture of the time can cost well into the thousands, a blow mold toilet paper holder will run you less than $40, giving you an easy, low-investment way to inject a little midcentury style into your space.

A blow mold holder protects toilet paper better than exposed containers or open baskets. During the blow molding process, extreme heat melts plastic to fit into a hollow mold, and pressurized air then inflates the plastic to keep its shape. The finished product is durable and resistant to moisture damage.