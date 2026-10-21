Gardener Turns An Old Teapot And Planter Into The Cutest Outdoor Light Feature

Reinvent the idea of a garden tea party with a DIY project that sets your yard aglow. The idea comes from the Chas' Crazy Creations YouTube channel and starts with an old planter. Chas creates a display of solar lights and DIY flowers crafted from upcycled materials. But the star of the display is a teapot hanging from a shepherd's hook at an angle and a tea cup that sits below. Together, it's a fanciful vignette with flowers, a teapot, and lights.

There are plenty of outdoor lighting ideas to brighten your home, but this one sprinkles in a dash of whimsy with the different decorative elements. Even better, many of the accents, like the teapot, cup, spoon flower petals, and spigot knob flowers, are upcycled items — find them around your house or thrift them to make this project low-cost. You can also use an old planter as the base for the project. In the inspiration project, the teapot is white, but you can choose a colorful pot or a fun pattern to make the display stand out. Or, gather paint or other supplies to decorate the pot. Then, find a cup and saucer that coordinate with the pot.

The original includes a single solar light stake embedded in the soil in the planter — look for a similar round, cracked glass solar light to replicate the original. But you can add more solar stakes or incorporate lights in other ways to brighten this display and make it a more integral outdoor lighting idea. Outdoor-rated puck lights and fairy lights are examples of lighting options to have on hand as you assemble your display. If you don't want to DIY everything, you can simply choose assorted solar lights, like these Kooper Lily Solar Lights.