Thrifted Plates + A Little Creativity = Stunning Garden Decor You'll Love

You see them at the thrift store — lonely plates that have been separated from the rest of the dinnerware set. While they may no longer be fit to grace your kitchen table, their useful life isn't over yet: Pick up a few of those orphans to create beautiful garden flowers. Thrifted plate flowers never need watering or fertilizer, and they'll bring color to your landscape all year round.

To make one plate flower, you'll need three plates of various sizes, such as a dinner plate, a dessert plate, and a teacup saucer. You can choose pieces in the same color family or with similar styles, or you can get creative by mixing and matching various patterns and hues. Don't be afraid to experiment with the dinnerware you choose, too. An espresso mug or ramekin can serve as the flower's center and a salad or cereal bowl as the second layer. To set the flowers in the ground, you'll need a dowel or metal rod for the stem, a small upside-down vase or spoon to attach the bloom to the rod, and epoxy or a nut and bolt to hold everything together.

Making DIY plate flowers is just one way to turn old plates into cute garden decor, making your plot a whimsical, upcycled paradise. You can also make cute little mushrooms by attaching an upside-down salad or serving bowl to an upside-down vase. Consider painting the plates yourself to fully customize your project, especially if you don't find patterns or colors you like.