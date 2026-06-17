What To Put In The Bottom Of Large Planters To Keep Them Lighter

Super-sized planters make the perfect statement piece for any backyard. They are elegant, bold, and polished, and have the power to transform a standard patio into a luxury retreat. But boy, are they heavy. A large stone or clay planter can weigh a hundred pounds or more, and the largest can max out at over a thousand! But even lightweight large plastic pots or fabric grow bags get heavy and difficult to deal with as you fill them to the brim with potting soil. Fortunately, you don't need to deal with an annoyingly heavy planter. Instead, there is a simple trick you can use so those large planters can be moved with ease: Add a lightweight filler to the bottom, so you'll need less dirt.

One of the best ways to keep your planters lighter is to fill them with something other than dirt. Don't plants need dirt, you ask? Well yes, but unless you are planting something with a deep root system, filling the whole planter with soil is entirely unnecessary. From sticks to empty milk jugs, there are a lot of different materials you can use for filler in large pots. One of the best options is to use cardboard and old newspaper as filler at the bottom of the planter, adding soil on top. This keeps the planter much lighter, and can even help to save money because you're using significantly less potting soil to fill your pot. While some people fill the bottom of their planter pots with plastic water bottles or foam packing peanuts, this method is more eco-friendly, because the newspaper and cardboard breaks down into compost over time. It's a great way to reuse materials that might otherwise end up in a landfill.