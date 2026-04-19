Why Empty Milk Jugs Are A Smart Addition To Large Planters

Using oversized planters that you found at the thrift shop can be a really cool and unique way to display your plants. Not only do they work to add vertical interest to your space, but they can also serve as an elegant focal point, supplying color, texture, and living greenery. However, when it comes to large planters, you must remember there's quite a bit of space to fill — and you might not want to fill it all with potting soil.

Potting soil isn't cheap, so if your plant's roots still have a long way to go before they use up the space inside a larger planter, filling it to the bottom with soil isn't immediately necessary. Beyond that, too much soil makes planters heavy and hard to move. Instead, you might look for lightweight material to place at the bottom to help fill a tall planter. That's where milk jugs come in, taking up space at the bottom without adding to the weight. Another benefit to using milk jugs is the plastic won't retain water. Because potting soil is absorbent, having an abundance of it in one container can make drainage slower, risking the health of the plant and contributing to root rot.