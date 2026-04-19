Why Empty Milk Jugs Are A Smart Addition To Large Planters
Using oversized planters that you found at the thrift shop can be a really cool and unique way to display your plants. Not only do they work to add vertical interest to your space, but they can also serve as an elegant focal point, supplying color, texture, and living greenery. However, when it comes to large planters, you must remember there's quite a bit of space to fill — and you might not want to fill it all with potting soil.
Potting soil isn't cheap, so if your plant's roots still have a long way to go before they use up the space inside a larger planter, filling it to the bottom with soil isn't immediately necessary. Beyond that, too much soil makes planters heavy and hard to move. Instead, you might look for lightweight material to place at the bottom to help fill a tall planter. That's where milk jugs come in, taking up space at the bottom without adding to the weight. Another benefit to using milk jugs is the plastic won't retain water. Because potting soil is absorbent, having an abundance of it in one container can make drainage slower, risking the health of the plant and contributing to root rot.
How to use milk jugs in your planter
Once you've selected the perfect planter, plant, and potting soil, the next step in filling a tall planter is securing your space savers. You'll need to determine how many gallon or half-gallon milk jugs sit comfortably at the bottom of your planter. Ensure the lids are securely on so as not to compromise the form of the bottle or allow soil or water in. It's also important to make sure the jugs aren't blocking any of the planter's drainage holes. You might consider adding some small stones in the gaps between the jugs to help improve drainage and prevent any soil from building up around them.
Once you're ready to add soil, be sure to put enough so the roots have plenty of room to stretch out and grow. You typically want the root ball to sit between 1 and 2 inches below the edge of the pot before covering it with soil. And while milk jugs are made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE), which is considered to be food safe, it is important to remember the plastic can still degrade, potentially leaching chemicals and microplastics into your soil. This is especially true when exposed to UV light.