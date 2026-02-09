Move Large Planters With Ease Using This Genius Filler Trick

Large planters make it easy to decorate with plants and can add character to your decor both inside and outside your home. While bigger planters have a gorgeous aesthetic, filling them from the base to the brim with soil makes them extremely heavy. If you want to be able to relocate your potted plants easily, using sticks to fill the bottom of the pot will make for a lighter-weight planter. This is a simple, natural, and free way to make it so much easier to pick up and move large planters without straining your back.

Planters made from sturdy materials are often the best plant pots for container gardening, but durable options like stone are heavy on their own, and once filled with soil, they can seem impossible to move. Lightweight large plastic planters can also become overweight from the amount of soil they can hold, making a light filler like sticks a perfect option for keeping the weight down. Plus, when planters are heavily packed with soil, there can be problems with drainage. Once the soil has become waterlogged, your plant is more susceptible to issues like root rot. Adding sticks to the bottom of your large planter will also help it drain more easily.