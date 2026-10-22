The Statement Piece Joanna Gaines Uses To Bring Vintage Charm To Her Living Room
When decorating your home, you can never underestimate the power of a statement piece. Whether it's a colorful rug or a bold piece of art, a good statement piece is often the first thing someone notices when they enter a room. Not only does it grab the eye, but it can also say something about your personal style, and even your design philosophy. One standout in Joanna Gaines' home is an enormous antique wall clock.
The host of "Fixer Upper," Gaines is an expert on adding statement pieces to redesigned homes, like rustic wall treatments and space-saving sliding barn doors. In a 2018 segment of "The TODAY Show," the famed interior designer showed off her own Waco, Texas farmhouse. — you can't miss the striking, enormous antique clock hanging above the family couch.
Speaking to Jenna Bush Hager, Gaines called the antique clock "one of [her] favorite pieces" in the farmhouse and said that, when she's home with her family, it helps her remember "what a gift time is." The clock brings vintage charm to the Gaines household and carries huge sentimental value, making it the perfect statement piece.
A vintage clock could be the statement piece your home needs
Writing about the clock on the Magnolia blog, Joanna Gaines elaborated on its emotional significance: "When I found it at a vintage market, I realized it was missing the hour and minute hands. It was quirky, but I loved it. To me, it symbolizes that time at home is never wasted, a welcomed reminder to see every day."
Unfortunately, it is likely very difficult to find an exact duplicate of Gaines' stunning clock on the secondary market, even if you don't mind having its hour and minute hands intact. Still, an antique clock could be the dramatic statement piece you've been waiting to install in your living room.
A vintage starburst clock from the 1960s, for example, is a great thrift store find that brings a retro-futuristic flair into the home, and warm and cozy cuckoo clocks are experiencing a resurgence thanks to the rise of "grandma chic." If size matters to you, a large antique grandfather clock is worth its weight in old-school elegance, but consider its size and whether it matches your home's overall design.