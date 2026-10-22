The Statement Piece Joanna Gaines Uses To Bring Vintage Charm To Her Living Room

When decorating your home, you can never underestimate the power of a statement piece. Whether it's a colorful rug or a bold piece of art, a good statement piece is often the first thing someone notices when they enter a room. Not only does it grab the eye, but it can also say something about your personal style, and even your design philosophy. One standout in Joanna Gaines' home is an enormous antique wall clock.

The host of "Fixer Upper," Gaines is an expert on adding statement pieces to redesigned homes, like rustic wall treatments and space-saving sliding barn doors. In a 2018 segment of "The TODAY Show," the famed interior designer showed off her own Waco, Texas farmhouse. — you can't miss the striking, enormous antique clock hanging above the family couch.

Speaking to Jenna Bush Hager, Gaines called the antique clock "one of [her] favorite pieces" in the farmhouse and said that, when she's home with her family, it helps her remember "what a gift time is." The clock brings vintage charm to the Gaines household and carries huge sentimental value, making it the perfect statement piece.