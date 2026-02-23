Ditch The Basic Bathroom Door: Joanna Gaines Has A Better Space-Saving Idea

The way that Gaines utilized a barn door in the "Fixer Upper" episode was as a single door on a sliding rail in the master bathroom. Installing a small bathroom door is a designer trick to consider, and a sliding barn door in particular is an ideal way to save space. In the right setting, they are a stunning visual upgrade, adding style and interest to a bland room. They are quiet when opening and closing, and they can be appropriate for bathrooms, but also closets, mud rooms, and dens — these contemporary barn doors work in just about any room. Plus, they're not hard to install and many DIYers can hang them successfully.

Another good reason to use them? Compared to a traditional swinging door, barn doors are easy to open for folks in wheelchairs and with other mobility or functionality challenges. As such, Gaines has made great use of them in many of her remodeling efforts. However, barn doors do have some disadvantages as well. Buying them and having them installed can be expensive. Their unique hardware does not fit every design consideration. There are some things generated in a bathroom that we want to stay there, such as certain sounds and smells. Barn doors do not seal a room as tightly as traditional doors.

In addition, most barn doors do not lock, so privacy is less secure in a bathroom setting. They also require a lot of wall space. You'll need an area equivalent to the width of the door on one side of the installation or the other, so you can't hang pictures or have light switches or power outlets in that space. But seen regularly in "Fixer Upper" as part of a core Joanna Gaines design choice, their style and other space-saving characteristics tend to overcome any disadvantages they engender.