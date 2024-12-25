Placement & Design Tips For A Bulky Grandfather Clock

Whether you've recently gotten your hands on an antique grandfather clock or you've purchased a modern version for your home, the next step is to figure out where to place it. Grandfather clocks look amazing and provide a touch of classic elegance, but are also on the bulky side. It can be difficult to add one to a room while ensuring it meshes well with your home's design.

There are a few spots in a home that are ideal for a grandfather clock. The living room is a killer choice that you can't go wrong with — it can serve as an excellent focal point or conversation piece. You can put it in a corner space for a bit more subtlety. Grandfather clocks are also commonly found in foyers and home entryways – if you're looking for farmhouse entryway idea that is bursting with charm, this one is a winner. In the foyer, the clock can provide a stunning first impression to guests. The dining room can be suitable for a grandfather clock as well. Placing it there can make the space look a bit larger and add more visual interest — you'll be able to admire it while eating a meal.

A few rooms that aren't exactly the best place? The kitchen and bathroom. These areas may still work if the grandfather clock is situated far enough away from heat and moisture, but it would be in your best interest to avoid those rooms altogether. A bedroom also isn't usually an ideal location since it's a place of sleep and rest ... unless you are able to disable to chiming noises from your grandfather clock.