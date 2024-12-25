Placement & Design Tips For A Bulky Grandfather Clock
Whether you've recently gotten your hands on an antique grandfather clock or you've purchased a modern version for your home, the next step is to figure out where to place it. Grandfather clocks look amazing and provide a touch of classic elegance, but are also on the bulky side. It can be difficult to add one to a room while ensuring it meshes well with your home's design.
There are a few spots in a home that are ideal for a grandfather clock. The living room is a killer choice that you can't go wrong with — it can serve as an excellent focal point or conversation piece. You can put it in a corner space for a bit more subtlety. Grandfather clocks are also commonly found in foyers and home entryways – if you're looking for farmhouse entryway idea that is bursting with charm, this one is a winner. In the foyer, the clock can provide a stunning first impression to guests. The dining room can be suitable for a grandfather clock as well. Placing it there can make the space look a bit larger and add more visual interest — you'll be able to admire it while eating a meal.
A few rooms that aren't exactly the best place? The kitchen and bathroom. These areas may still work if the grandfather clock is situated far enough away from heat and moisture, but it would be in your best interest to avoid those rooms altogether. A bedroom also isn't usually an ideal location since it's a place of sleep and rest ... unless you are able to disable to chiming noises from your grandfather clock.
Tying a grandfather clock into your home design
To ensure you've got the best placement for your bulky grandfather clock, carefully consider its color and style and plan accordingly. If the colors match the room's overall design scheme well, then you're already set. The grandfather clock can complement the space, especially if you already have a fair amount of vintage and antique decor in your home. However, you can also mix modern and antique looks effectively if you keep a balance and distribute items of different styles evenly around the room.
Grandfather clocks and their mechanisms can be a bit sensitive, so take steps to protect it if you can, especially if you have kids and pets. Make sure that you know how to level a grandfather clock for proper functioning and avoid placing it where there's a lot of heavy foot traffic. Too much movement and vibration could damage the clock over time. You might also want to put something in front of the clock to reduce direct contact and add a layer of protection — especially if it's going in a room that gets a lot of use.
It's worth it to put effort into maintaining the clock to keep it looking amazing and working well — be sure you know how to clean and oil a grandfather clock correctly. For a typical weekly cleaning routine, dust and clean with a soft, damp cloth that isn't overly wet. Soon, that bulky grandfather clock will become part of your home design as a gorgeous piece of furniture.