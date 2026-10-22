She Uses Plastic Egg Cartons To Insulate Windows, But Does It Work?

Keeping warm, cutting costs, and upcycling trash to treasure — a perfect combo for DIYers and savvy residents everywhere. A DIYer has tried to reap these benefits by turning something super ordinary into a winter warmer.

YouTuber MissusWhoDoesStuff uses clear, plastic recycled egg cartons to insulate her windows during the winter. The clear plastic cartons are supposed to let light through while keeping the home warm. It's a great idea in theory, but does it really work?

In her YouTube video, the narrator shows off a completed panel of egg carton insulation. Clear egg cartons sit between the screen and the window, bonded with clear tape. The window is large, so it takes several egg cartons to cover the panel's length. The open egg side of the cartons face outward, toward the screen, and the egg cup bottoms allow a somewhat blurry view outside. Light streams in, and the narrator describes the room as warm.

The idea of using plastic as an insulator is not new. Plastic films and plastic insulators are commonly sold in home improvement stores. You might have even seen this DIY Dollar Tree plastic shower curtain for covering windows — a tactic that reduces moisture buildup and prevents window seam air leaks. To answer the most pressing question: yes, plastic egg cartons may provide some additional insulation, but they aren't necessarily the most practical or effective strategy. The project has several drawbacks that make other low-cost window-insulation options worth considering.