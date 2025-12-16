The Aluminum Foil Hack Homeowners Are Trying To Help Cut Heating Costs This Winter

It stands to reason that the material we use to contain heat while cooking would do the same for our homes in the winter. Indeed, foil-backed foam insulation or cardboard covered in foil are efficient ways to keep heat inside. This hack won't work in every home or for all window types, though. Cathedral windows present a challenge with their size, depth, and shape, and some windows may be above stairways or in other hard-to-reach spots. But don't fret, you probably don't need to cover every window in your home. Windows that face south, east, or west and get sun throughout the day can stay uncovered to allow the sun's rays to warm those rooms. North-facing windows get the least amount of sun throughout the day, so these should benefit most from a winter foil covering. You can use a lit candle or stick of incense to find other drafty spots in your home, but be careful with open flame around furniture and flammable window coverings.

It's impossible to know precisely how much money this could save without more information about your particular home, climate, and heating method. While public forum posts about foil window coverings are full of wisecracks about clandestine drug operations, many homeowners swear by this easy DIY solution. In a thread on the r/Austin subreddit, u/Neither_Appeal8470 noted that they "use thermal barrier foam insulation from Home Depot or Lowes" to insulate their windows in the summer as well as the winter. For the cost of the materials it doesn't have to be miraculously effective to pay for itself before too long, and these panels can be quickly removed and stored when not in use.