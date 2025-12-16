The Aluminum Foil Hack Homeowners Are Trying To Help Cut Heating Costs This Winter
Energy consumption rises across the world during the winter, and some households spend 60% of their winter energy budget on home heating. The National Energy Assistance Director's Association (NEADA) estimates that home heating costs will go up 7.6% this winter, so even small efficiency gains will keep money in your pocket this year. In June we outlined some genius aluminum foil hacks to use around your home, and aluminum foil can also help keep winter heating costs down. Aluminum foil reflects heat well, which is why it can be used with other materials to help insulate water pipes.
Even if you choose the most energy-efficient windows and doors for your home, these portals can let in more than light and guests. Cracks, worn seals, and improper closure will invite drafts of cold winter air through your windows. Heavy curtains or a weighted draft stopper will help stop some cold air from getting in, but covering your windows with aluminum foil is another way to keep your house warmer. You can buy rolls of reflective foam insulation in various sizes from Amazon or your local hardware store, and kitchen foil will work in a pinch. The goal is to create a barrier between the cold glass and the interior of your home by completely covering the window opening and frame.
Is the foil window hack worth it?
It stands to reason that the material we use to contain heat while cooking would do the same for our homes in the winter. Indeed, foil-backed foam insulation or cardboard covered in foil are efficient ways to keep heat inside. This hack won't work in every home or for all window types, though. Cathedral windows present a challenge with their size, depth, and shape, and some windows may be above stairways or in other hard-to-reach spots. But don't fret, you probably don't need to cover every window in your home. Windows that face south, east, or west and get sun throughout the day can stay uncovered to allow the sun's rays to warm those rooms. North-facing windows get the least amount of sun throughout the day, so these should benefit most from a winter foil covering. You can use a lit candle or stick of incense to find other drafty spots in your home, but be careful with open flame around furniture and flammable window coverings.
It's impossible to know precisely how much money this could save without more information about your particular home, climate, and heating method. While public forum posts about foil window coverings are full of wisecracks about clandestine drug operations, many homeowners swear by this easy DIY solution. In a thread on the r/Austin subreddit, u/Neither_Appeal8470 noted that they "use thermal barrier foam insulation from Home Depot or Lowes" to insulate their windows in the summer as well as the winter. For the cost of the materials it doesn't have to be miraculously effective to pay for itself before too long, and these panels can be quickly removed and stored when not in use.