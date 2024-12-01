Is An Aluminum Foil Hack The Answer To No Frozen Pipes This Winter?

Homeowners who have spent many years living in freezing climates probably have their pipes covered, both literally and figuratively. From outdoor faucet covers to pipe insulation, they are ready for whatever comes ... unless they forget to check the weather forecast before heading out of town. But what about those new to freezing temperatures, like the tropical climate folks who moved north and are now suffering through their very first frost? If they are lucky, a nice neighbor will frantically text the day of a suspected freeze, warning them to "cover their pipes." They can hightail it to the nearest hardware store, but with the impending drop in temperatures, they could be completely sold out of pipe covers. This is where a clever aluminum foil hack comes into play: wrap a sheet around your pipes in conjunction with other materials.

Aluminum foil is a heat conductor. We wrap food in it to keep it from getting cold, so why wouldn't the same logic apply to our pipes? In fact, you can buy pipe insulation that comes pre-wrapped in aluminum foil for added protection. Wrapping your pipes and outdoor faucets in aluminum foil will help to keep moisture and cold from penetrating. However, it must be used as only one of several layers of protection. Using only aluminum foil to cover pipes will not be enough to protect them from freezing. And remember: while most homeowners' insurance policies will cover accidental water discharge, burst pipe claims are often denied due to homeowner negligence.