Is An Aluminum Foil Hack The Answer To No Frozen Pipes This Winter?
Homeowners who have spent many years living in freezing climates probably have their pipes covered, both literally and figuratively. From outdoor faucet covers to pipe insulation, they are ready for whatever comes ... unless they forget to check the weather forecast before heading out of town. But what about those new to freezing temperatures, like the tropical climate folks who moved north and are now suffering through their very first frost? If they are lucky, a nice neighbor will frantically text the day of a suspected freeze, warning them to "cover their pipes." They can hightail it to the nearest hardware store, but with the impending drop in temperatures, they could be completely sold out of pipe covers. This is where a clever aluminum foil hack comes into play: wrap a sheet around your pipes in conjunction with other materials.
Aluminum foil is a heat conductor. We wrap food in it to keep it from getting cold, so why wouldn't the same logic apply to our pipes? In fact, you can buy pipe insulation that comes pre-wrapped in aluminum foil for added protection. Wrapping your pipes and outdoor faucets in aluminum foil will help to keep moisture and cold from penetrating. However, it must be used as only one of several layers of protection. Using only aluminum foil to cover pipes will not be enough to protect them from freezing. And remember: while most homeowners' insurance policies will cover accidental water discharge, burst pipe claims are often denied due to homeowner negligence.
How to winterize your pipes
The best way to winterize a house is to buy pipe and faucet covers. They aren't very expensive, and you can use them year after year. But if you find yourself needing a solution fast, you can make DIY covers from household items like aluminum foil. It may not be the first or best choice, but it should work in a pinch as long as as you use multiple layers and materials.
First, walk around your home and look for exposed pipes that could be at risk — particularly outdoor pipes or those in an attic or garage. Cover any exposed plumbing in a pool noodle, rags, or newspaper, creating at least 1 inch of protection. Use duct tape to secure your covering in place, if necessary. Finally, wrap in aluminum foil. For outdoor faucets, remove hose attachments, then cover in a thick layer of rags like old towels or T-shirts. Wrap the whole thing with several plastic grocery bags, then use duct tape to secure it.
If a pipe freezes and breaks, a small crack less than 1 inch can spew 250 gallons of water into your home in a single day and cause tons of damage. It's important to take the proper steps to cover your pipes, not only to protect your home against flooding, but also to show your insurance company that you took the proper precautions if you end up having to make a claim.