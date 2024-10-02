The Genius Aluminum Foil Hack That Protects Drains From Grease Damage

Most people are familiar with the idea of pouring their hot grease and oil into a can or jar specifically set aside for this purpose. If you'd rather not have that hanging around your kitchen, this quick and easy method will appeal to you. All you need is a small piece of aluminum foil.

Tear enough foil off of the roll to line the drain of your sink. If you're concerned about spillage, use two layers of tin foil. It also needs to be large enough not to slip down the drain by mistake. Simply press the foil lightly into the drain area to make a bowl-shaped indentation in it to catch the grease. Then, pour the grease or oil into the foil cup you've made into the foil. Leave the foil cup there until the grease has cooled and solidified and is safe to move. Then, carefully remove the foil from the drain, wrapping it into an enclosed ball to throw away.

A very similar alternative to this hack is to line a small bowl with foil instead of your drain and follow all the steps above. Using this method, the grease never comes anywhere near your sink drain. Either way you roll, you have foiled the grease and saved yourself an expensive house call from your local plumber.