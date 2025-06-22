18 Genius Aluminum Foil Home Hacks You Should Know About

Standard household aluminum foil is thinner than a human hair, yet it manages to be impervious to gases, light, and moisture. It reflects light and heat, and conducts heat and electricity well. It's sterile until you start messing with it, which can involve forming it into just about any shape because of its extreme malleability. And it resists corrosion by pre-corroding itself with a layer of aluminum oxide you can't perceive. So the surprise isn't that we use it for all manner of things around the house, but that we don't use it more often.

From keeping and making things clean, from scattering light to concentrating poured liquids, we've mined some of the handiest household hacks foil can be used for. Whether you're an inventive DIYer or just trying to get through a normal day at home, aluminum foil has your back. And we're not even scratching the surface (and neither will your foil!). As you read through these hacks, think about how you can extend them. If you can shape foil into a funnel, why not a DIY disposable hose? If it catches grease drips in the kitchen, why not in the garage? You see where we're going.