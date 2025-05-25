Why Do Some People Put Aluminum Foil In Their Toilet?

The internet is filled with home maintenance hacks, and while some (like sneaking extra storage through tricky designs in the house) are harmless and work to improve the space, not all hacks are created equal. Take the "aluminum-foil-in-the-toilet-tank" myth that's circulated on the web as a water-saving tool. While some believe that setting foil balls inside the tank reduces water waste (since some toilets use more water than necessary for it to effectively work), others also believe it can help prevent leaks in the tank by supporting the buoyancy of the flapper valve. Aluminum is also rumored to help stave off mineral deposits and rust. It's no wonder that so many homeowners think it's a benefit for the toilet. However, there are several risks associated with this aluminum foil trick.

Addressing the most famous rumored benefit, the reality is that putting aluminum in your toilet's tank doesn't actually result in notable water savings. Aluminum is too light to make any significant impact on water displacement, thus it doesn't truly offset water usage. Rather, any savings on your water bill will be incredibly nominal, and most likely the trick will be ineffective for the savings that you expected. Some toilet models even specify in their user warnings that placing foreign objects in the tank will void the product's warranty altogether, making the financial harm of this potential hack not worth the projected savings. However, this water-saving myth is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the possible damage that aluminum foil can do if placed in toilet tanks in the home.