Woman's Dollar Tree Shower Curtain Trick Could Keep Your Home Warmer In Winter
Winter doesn't just bring festive holidays but also plummeting temperatures, and those plummeting temperatures contribute to skyrocketing utility bills. With the season of gift giving around the corner, the last thing you need is your bills to increase. Fortunately, there are a variety of easy ways you can save money on your electric bill. One basic way to prevent your home from getting too cold without kicking on your expensive heater is to make sure you have good insulation. While this includes things like sealing drafty areas, it can also include fortifying your windows. It should be no surprise social media has picked up an inexpensive, creative Dollar Tree hack to do just this, and all it takes is a few shower curtains.
You read that right, TikToker @jessme33 shows how shower curtains aren't just for your bathrooms; they can be used as a budget-friendly way to keep your home warmer in the winter. Instead of opting for costly new triple-paned windows, head to your local Dollar Tree store and pick out some shower curtains. You'll hang them tightly around your windows' perimeter to help buffer against those cold winter nights.
Inexpensive shower curtains can help insulate your windows
@jessme33
dollar tree for the win! ladies your husband will think your crazy until he feels the difference. I have been doing this for 3 years! #coldweather #cold #window #dollertree♬ original sound - jessme33 | MOM of 2 | SAHM
This tip for saving energy in your home is simple and cost-effective. You'll just need some shower curtains from Dollar Tree. It's got great, clear options you can put behind your usual curtains, like the Clear Magnetic Shower Curtain Liner or the thicker Clear Heavy Duty Plastic Shower Liner. Use painter's tape to tightly seal the liners to your window. This will help keep your space warmer and lower your utility bills by adding an extra layer of insulation to an area that's often guilty of letting the cold air in. Plus, the liners will still let sunlight in during the day to help warm the space before the evening cold sets in. Keep in mind the dimensions of your windows when picking up supplies — a larger window might need multiple liners to cover it.
If you want to experiment with mixing patterns, @jessme33 shows how you can use a variety of different shower curtains to add some style to your space on top of your energy savings. If you've got the budget, you can certainly shop some more expensive stores for a fancy curtain that fits your vibe; if not, don't worry, Dollar Tree has plenty of options that just cost $1.50 each, so your windows can be both energy efficient and decked out in colorful style.