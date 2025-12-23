Woman's Dollar Tree Shower Curtain Trick Could Keep Your Home Warmer In Winter

Winter doesn't just bring festive holidays but also plummeting temperatures, and those plummeting temperatures contribute to skyrocketing utility bills. With the season of gift giving around the corner, the last thing you need is your bills to increase. Fortunately, there are a variety of easy ways you can save money on your electric bill. One basic way to prevent your home from getting too cold without kicking on your expensive heater is to make sure you have good insulation. While this includes things like sealing drafty areas, it can also include fortifying your windows. It should be no surprise social media has picked up an inexpensive, creative Dollar Tree hack to do just this, and all it takes is a few shower curtains.

You read that right, TikToker @jessme33 shows how shower curtains aren't just for your bathrooms; they can be used as a budget-friendly way to keep your home warmer in the winter. Instead of opting for costly new triple-paned windows, head to your local Dollar Tree store and pick out some shower curtains. You'll hang them tightly around your windows' perimeter to help buffer against those cold winter nights.