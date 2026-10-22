Dump The Pricey Vase: Upcycle An Old Pringles Can With A Cute DIY

Seeing the bottom of an empty Pringles container might be the end of your snacking, but it's not the end of the line for the canister. The remains of your chips work for a variety of projects — like turning old Pringles cans into stylish wall decor. So wipe the grease off your fingers and grab a few inexpensive supplies. This time, we're creating a cute vase without a hefty price tag. This idea comes from the @vifaztufaz TikTok account, and the result is a shapely vase that you might be able to make for free, if you have some twine and cardboard on hand.

Lots of recyclable materials make their way into DIY content, as there are many ways to reuse old household items in your garden and home. Pringles cans work particularly well because they're designed to protect delicate potato chips, which means they're also sturdy as a vase foundation. While the cans do have an aluminum foil lining, you don't want to fill your vase with water. Instead, use this project for artificial or dried flowers to help it last longer.

A full-size Pringles can works best for this project — the standard can measures 10 inches tall, while the smaller versions are only 6 inches tall. That gives you a tall vase that allows for a substantial floral arrangement. You typically want a vase that's between ⅓ and ½ of the arrangement height. However, you can create smaller vases, too. Grab a sharp pair of scissors, lots of hot glue, and twine to make the basic vase structure. You can customize it with additional embellishments later on.