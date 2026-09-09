Dollar Tree Baskets Aren't Just For Countertops: The Smart Hack For Wall Storage
Sure, you can turn metal baskets into countertop storage with Dollar Tree DIYs. But what happens when you're out of counter space or want to keep those work surfaces clean? Those same Dollar Tree wire baskets also work perfectly as wall storage. You simply turn them sideways with the flat bottom of the basket against the wall and you have an instant (and inexpensive) wall storage cube.
Dollar Tree has plenty of baskets and storage containers — including affordable Dollar Tree organization finds that double as decor. For this DIY, the Essentials Gold Iron Rectangular Baskets are the star of the show. The long, straight edges and fairly deep design allow you to stack items like towels or washcloths inside. You can also try the Essentials Round Gold Iron Baskets, especially for smaller or rounded items that will stack well within a circular container. Each bin is only $1.50, making it much cheaper than a regular wall shelf.
You'll also need some type of fasteners to attach the baskets to the wall — this mounting method gives you easy access to your items and maximizes your storage opportunities by using vertical space. A simple, tool-free option is to use Command hooks on the walls — clear hooks are less noticeable, while the style with thin metal hooks will hold the thin wire bars on the baskets well. You can also use nails or screws attached to the wall — grab a hammer or drill if you decide on this.
Create vertical storage with Dollar Tree wire baskets
The basic process of creating this wall storage is simple: install two Command hooks, screws, or nails to support the basket. They should be spaced to allow the wire crossbars on the basket to rest on them securely. Hang the basket over the fasteners so the open side points outward. Then, stack items in the basket. Rolled or folded towels or washcloths work well, particularly when you hang the baskets in a bathroom.
You can also turn old baskets into decor that doubles as storage by hanging the baskets upright. Since the sides of these wire baskets flare out slightly, some items might slide out with the opening facing the front. If you hook the wire basket onto the fasteners in an upright position, the basket acts like normal, keeping items tucked inside — it could work as a hanging fruit basket in the kitchen, for example. Except the wall-hanging method keeps them off of your countertops, so you have more space there while keeping the items easy to reach.
Another way to personalize this wall storage solution is to decorate the wire baskets before hanging them. Weaving ribbons or pieces of fabric through the openings along the sides and bottom fills the gaps with color and keeps smaller items from falling out. Or, wrap twine, wires covered with beads, or ribbon around the top edge to create a defined opening. If you hang multiple wire baskets on the wall, adding decorative labels assists in keeping everything organized. And, of course, if you want to change the color of the wire baskets, a coat of spray paint before hanging them will do the trick.