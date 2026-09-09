Dollar Tree Baskets Aren't Just For Countertops: The Smart Hack For Wall Storage

Sure, you can turn metal baskets into countertop storage with Dollar Tree DIYs. But what happens when you're out of counter space or want to keep those work surfaces clean? Those same Dollar Tree wire baskets also work perfectly as wall storage. You simply turn them sideways with the flat bottom of the basket against the wall and you have an instant (and inexpensive) wall storage cube.

Dollar Tree has plenty of baskets and storage containers — including affordable Dollar Tree organization finds that double as decor. For this DIY, the Essentials Gold Iron Rectangular Baskets are the star of the show. The long, straight edges and fairly deep design allow you to stack items like towels or washcloths inside. You can also try the Essentials Round Gold Iron Baskets, especially for smaller or rounded items that will stack well within a circular container. Each bin is only $1.50, making it much cheaper than a regular wall shelf.

You'll also need some type of fasteners to attach the baskets to the wall — this mounting method gives you easy access to your items and maximizes your storage opportunities by using vertical space. A simple, tool-free option is to use Command hooks on the walls — clear hooks are less noticeable, while the style with thin metal hooks will hold the thin wire bars on the baskets well. You can also use nails or screws attached to the wall — grab a hammer or drill if you decide on this.