Keep Kitchen Towels From Falling With A Simple Tip That's Overlooked

Your kitchen towels won't do you any good if they're lying on the floor or constantly slipping down when you're trying to grab them. At the same time, keeping all of them folded and tucked away in drawers isn't the most convenient option. You can hang kitchen towels and keep them off the floor with a Command hook, but they may still slip off. If you want your kitchen towel to stay put, the solution might be a simple safety pin and something like a curtain ring. Use the safety pin to attach your kitchen towels to a ring or loop, which makes hanging them much simpler.

If you fold the edge of the kitchen towel through the ring and safety pin it to itself, the ring will stay in place. The ring can be slid on and off a wall hook at will, and you can still use the towel to clean while the ring is attached. When it's time to wash the towel, unclasp the pin and move it and the loop to a different towel. Alternatively, store the loop and pin in a drawer while your towels are being washed, as safety pins can potentially break and cause damage in the washing machine. You may be wondering why you should use a ring instead of simply folding the towels over the handle of a drawer and pinning the front and back layers together. While this keeps it from falling, you'll also need to remove the safety pin every time you want to remove the towel, making it slightly less convenient.